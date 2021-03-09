Breaking News

Buckingham Palace says Royal Family 'saddened' by Harry and Meghan revelations

9 March 2021, 17:32 | Updated: 9 March 2021, 18:37

The Royal Family has been "saddened" by what Meghan and Harry have said in their bombshell interview
By Kate Buck

The Royal Family is "saddened" to hear of the bombshell revelations released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will address concerns over racism "privately".

A full statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

The couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey gave the world an insight into their fractured relationship with the rest of the family
The couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey gave the world an insight into their fractured relationship with the rest of the family.

Among the most damning claim was that an unnamed member of the royal family was worried about how dark the skin tone of the Sussexes' son might be before he was born.

During the nearly two-hour broadcast, which was shown in the UK on Monday night, the couple claimed that a member of the family - not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh - made the comment about their unborn son, Archie.

Meghan told Winfrey that one individual expressed concern about how dark the one-year-old's skin tone might be before he was born.

The statement is the first comment any Royals have made on the bombshell interview
The rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges is not healed, it was revealed in the interviews
Among the other revelations, the duchess also told the interviewer that her time as a working royal had left her having suicidal thoughts and contemplating taking her own life, but her approaches to the monarchy for help were turned down.

And when Harry joined the chat, he revealed the royal pair were having a baby girl in the summer.

Other key revelations and points from the Oprah Winfrey interview on CBS include:

  • Harry felt "really let down" by his father Prince Charles
  • Rift between Harry and William continues and they're on "different paths"
  • Harry denied "blindsiding" the Queen when stepping down as royal
  • Meghan said sister-in-law Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding
  • Harry: Royal Family "cut me off financially" in first quarter of 2020
  • Meghan suggested Archie was not made a prince because of his race (although rules set by George V meant he was not entitled to be one

Harry told Oprah his relationship with his father soured so much last year that the heir to the throne refused to speak to him on the phone.

Prince Charles stayed silent on a trip out today
"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like - Archie's his grandson,” he said.

"But at the same time - I will always love him - but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

The Prince of Wales was seen in public for the first time today on an outing to an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic in London where he was asked what he thought of Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah.

He stayed silent when asked by members of the press what he thought of the sensational interview.

