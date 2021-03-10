Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC

10 March 2021, 11:32 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 12:29

Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey&squot;s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

By Sam Sholli

Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Pierce, who played Meghan's on-screen father in the TV series Suits, made the comments a day after the interview was first aired in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made stunning revelations and allegations about their time as working royals during the sit-down with Oprah.

Responding to the interview, Mr Pierce told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die within this hour in the UK.

"We are in the midst of a pandemic, that at one point before these vaccines I thought could be an extinction event if we didn't figure out a way to stop it.

"[We're] still in the midst of something that we haven't seen in a century.

"So the interview, for me the first thing that come to my mind, was actually something that was very English written by the bard Shakespeare: 'Full of sound of sound and fury, signifying nothing'."

He added: "It is quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace...gossip. In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant."

Following his LBC interview, Mr Pierce also tweeted: "I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best.

"Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that."

READ MORE: Beyoncé speaks out in support of Meghan Markle after Oprah interview
READ MORE: Harry and Meghan showed 'high degree of honesty' to Oprah, body language expert tells LBC

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The Royal commentator was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'Why did they do it? What are they going to gain?' Royal commentator questions interview
'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'
The experienced nurse was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'This Government would be mistaken to pick a fight with nurses'
'Meghan Markle didn't realise she'd have to muzzle herself as much as she had to'

'Meghan Markle didn't realise she'd have to muzzle herself as much as she had to'
The Government will guarantee 95% mortgages to help those who can only afford a 5% deposit

'New 5% deposit mortgage could lead to more debt', Generation Rent author warns
This Excluded UK member is furious at Rishi Sunak after his Budget announcement

Furious 'excluded' caller hits out at Chancellor Rishi Sunak after Budget

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Kent coronavirus variant could be up to twice as deadly as the original strain

Kent Covid variant may be twice as deadly as previous strains, study suggests
Brits could head back to the likes of Santorini, Greece, by mid-May

Spain 'looking at vaccine passports' and Greece 'aiming to open borders' by mid-May
Boris Johnson will face MPs at PMQs

Boris Johnson faces MPs at PMQs - watch live

Piers Morgan quit GMB yesterday

Piers Morgan: Damage Meghan has done to Queen is 'frankly contemptible'
Sarah Everard was last seen over a week ago, when she left a flat in Clapham to walk home to Brixton.

Sarah Everard: Timeline of 33-year-old’s disappearance as police officer arrested
Beyoncé has spoken out in support of Meghan Markle following the Oprah interview

Beyoncé speaks out in support of Meghan Markle after Oprah interview