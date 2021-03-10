James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC
10 March 2021, 11:32 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 12:29
Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Pierce, who played Meghan's on-screen father in the TV series Suits, made the comments a day after the interview was first aired in the UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made stunning revelations and allegations about their time as working royals during the sit-down with Oprah.
Responding to the interview, Mr Pierce told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die within this hour in the UK.
"We are in the midst of a pandemic, that at one point before these vaccines I thought could be an extinction event if we didn't figure out a way to stop it.
"[We're] still in the midst of something that we haven't seen in a century.
"So the interview, for me the first thing that come to my mind, was actually something that was very English written by the bard Shakespeare: 'Full of sound of sound and fury, signifying nothing'."
He added: "It is quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace...gossip. In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant."
Following his LBC interview, Mr Pierce also tweeted: "I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best.
"Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that."
