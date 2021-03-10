Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC

By Sam Sholli

Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Pierce, who played Meghan's on-screen father in the TV series Suits, made the comments a day after the interview was first aired in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made stunning revelations and allegations about their time as working royals during the sit-down with Oprah.

Responding to the interview, Mr Pierce told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die within this hour in the UK.

"We are in the midst of a pandemic, that at one point before these vaccines I thought could be an extinction event if we didn't figure out a way to stop it.

"[We're] still in the midst of something that we haven't seen in a century.

"So the interview, for me the first thing that come to my mind, was actually something that was very English written by the bard Shakespeare: 'Full of sound of sound and fury, signifying nothing'."

He added: "It is quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace...gossip. In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant."

Following his LBC interview, Mr Pierce also tweeted: "I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best.

"Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that."

