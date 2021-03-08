Live

Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview - live reaction as the UK watches

Oprah With Meghan And Harry during the interview which has caught the attention of the world. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in the UK this evening.

The interview, which was first shown in the US last night and unleashed a dramatic set of revelations, will be on ITV from 9pm.

Harry and Meghan hit out at the institution and members of the royal family in a series of astonishing admissions.

The duchess revealed that working for The Firm - as the royal family is sometimes known - ultimately left her feeling that ending her life was an option, and how she had not been protected by the monarchy.

It was also revealed that a member of the royal family - who both Harry and Meghan refused to identify - was worried about how dark their son Archie's skin tone might be before he was born.

You can follow our live updates below:

