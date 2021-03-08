Live

Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview - live reaction as the UK watches

8 March 2021, 20:34

Oprah With Meghan And Harry
Oprah With Meghan And Harry during the interview which has caught the attention of the world. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in the UK this evening.

The interview, which was first shown in the US last night and unleashed a dramatic set of revelations, will be on ITV from 9pm.

Harry and Meghan hit out at the institution and members of the royal family in a series of astonishing admissions.

The duchess revealed that working for The Firm - as the royal family is sometimes known - ultimately left her feeling that ending her life was an option, and how she had not been protected by the monarchy.

It was also revealed that a member of the royal family - who both Harry and Meghan refused to identify - was worried about how dark their son Archie's skin tone might be before he was born.

You can follow our live updates below:

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan showed 'high degree of honesty' to Oprah, body language expert tells LBC

READ MORE: James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'

Happening Now

Latest News

See more Latest News

Myanmar

Myanmar protesters defy curfew as media outlets ordered to shut
A five-year-old boy died in the blaze on Saturday

Fire which killed boy, 5, was started deliberately, police believe
A police car patrols Naples’ waterfront in Italy

Covid-19 death toll in Italy surpasses 100,000

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Estimated 17.1 million watched Oprah’s Harry and Meghan interview in US
Boris Johnson speaks at Monday's Downing Street press conference

Increased risk of Covid transmission 'inevitable' as schools reopen, Boris Johnson says
Robert Burck, better known as the Naked Cowboy, walks down the middle of Main Street while performing in Daytona, Florida

Naked Cowboy arrested while performing in Florida

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien
The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Ben Kentish

Boris Johnson urges caution when it comes to ending lockdown

The Royal commentator was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'Why did they do it? What are they going to gain?' Royal commentator questions interview
YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank

YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank
James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'

James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'
'Prince Harry has made his mother proud by standing up for Meghan'

'Prince Harry has made Diana proud by standing up for Meghan'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London