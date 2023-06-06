Prince Harry lashes out at Piers Morgan over 'barrage of horrific attacks and intimidation' aimed at him and Meghan

Prince Harry has lashed out at Piers Morgan. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Prince Harry has hit out at former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan for what he claims has been a ‘barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation’ directed at him and his wife.

The claim was made in the Duke’s blistering 55-page witness statement released on Tuesday while giving evidence against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in a case about unlawful information gathering.

The 38-year-old, who is suing Morgan’s former employer Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), has said that he is determined to hold the former editor and others accountable for allegedly “vile and entirely unjustified behaviour”.

On page 12 of Prince Harry's witness statement, he describes the impact of finding out eight private investigator payments were made in relation to his mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales.

Court artist sketches Duke of Sussex giving evidence at High Court

Hitting out at the former Daily Mirror editor, the Duke said he felt physically sick at "the thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother's private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me)."

He added this made him "even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behaviour."

The Duke of Sussex made the claims in his written witness statement. Picture: High Court

Mr Morgan has previously been dismissive of Prince Harry's claims against MGM. Last month, he told ITV he was “not going to take lectures on privacy invasion” from the Duke of Sussex.

Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan. - Prince Harry

Harry said after bringing his claim against the Mirror Group both he and Meghan were subjected to a "barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan, who was the Editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004."

The Duke wrote: "Presumably in retaliation and in the hope that I will back down, before being able to hold him properly accountable for his unlawful activity towards both me and my mother during his editorship."

MGN has said: "Where historical wrongdoing has taken place, we have made admissions, take full responsibility and apologise unreservedly, but we will vigorously defend against allegations of wrongdoing where our journalists acted lawfully."