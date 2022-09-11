Prince of Wales vows to serve Welsh people with 'humility and respect' in first act

Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Prince of Wales has vowed to serve the Welsh people with "humility and respect" in his first act.

Prince William today told Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford he was honoured to be asked by his father King Charles III to serve the people of Wales.

He said he and the his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, would seek to deepen their relationship with the people of Wales in the coming months and years.

He added the couple would "support the aspirations" of the Welsh people through the role and "shine a spotlight" on the issues and challenges they face.

The couple, William said, would visit Wales "very soon".

It was his first act as the Prince of Wales after he was given the title by the King.

The Prince and Princess of Wales look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long Walk at Windsor. Picture: Alamy

King Charles bestowed the titles on William and Kate in his first address to the nation as monarch on Friday.

He said: "As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

"He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

Kate is the first person to take the Princess of Wales title since William's mother Diana.

The King's wife, Camilla, was technically Princess of Wales when she married Charles in 2005 but never used the title because of its association with Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997.

Diana was stripped of her HRH style and her title was changed to Diana, Princess of Wales following her divorce the year before she died.

A royal source on Friday said the couple would "approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously.

The source added: "The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."