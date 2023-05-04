Dog and Duchess: Smitten Kate Middleton wowed by Royal fan's adorable dog on Soho pub visit

Kate Middleton was enamoured by a Royal fan's dog on her pub trip today. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales found herself enamoured with a canine member of the crowd today, as she stopped to give a dog special attention while greeting a crowd of hundreds.

Dressed in a red button down coat, Kate Middleton was greeting the many royal fans that had gathered to see her while on a trip to a Soho pub today – but her attention was soon captured by a dog who stuck out from the crowd.

Susan, who owns the dog, beamed with pride as she told LBC about the special interaction.

Holding her dog 'Hattie' closely in her arms, she said: "[Kate] was absolutely beautiful.

"She was making a fuss of the dog, she asked what breed she was. She asked what we were going to be doing over the weekend.

"She hoped that we weren't going to get too wet because the weather isn't going to be too good, possibly."

"She was just beautiful," Susan added.

Princess of Wales enamoured with bystander Susan's dog ahead of coronation

Kate Middleton obsessed over 'Hattie' in the crowd on her royal visit. Picture: Getty

Kate's love of dogs is well documented, as her and the Prince of Wales, Prince William, are known dog lovers and have their own black cocker spaniel named Orla.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting an iconic pub in Soho today to see how they are preparing for King Charles' Coronation weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered behind barriers outside the Dog and the Duck with a heavy police presence as royal fans waited to get a glimpse of Kate and William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to visit the pub ahead of the Coronation on Saturday and greeted the hundreds that had gathered before going into the pub.

Susan said Kate was 'beautiful' as she described her experience of meeting the Princess. Picture: LBC

Once inside, Kate and William were both handed a pint as they chatted to workers.

The couple also took London's transport network to reach the pub.

They boarded the Elizabeth Line in Acton, west London, and alighted at Tottenham Court Road, which is around a ten-minute walk or eight-minute drive.

While on the tube, they spoke to TfL workers to see how they are getting ready for the Coronation.

Kate was all smiles as she met the dog 'Hattie'. Picture: Alamy

The Dog and Duck in Soho opened in 1897 and was known to have been used by the likes of John Constable and George Orwell.

Bobby, from Texas, who is in London on holiday for the coronation, told LBC: "We woke up an opened our window and were like ‘what’s all the commotion'.

"I shook her hand and she touched me. She asked me how I liked the weather."

She said she was 'very nice, very beautiful."

Hundreds gathered outside the Soho pub. Picture: LBC

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Dog and Duck pub in Soho

Kate and William on the Elizabeth line. Picture: Alamy

Coronation flypast could be cancelled

The Red Arrows. Picture: Alamy

The weather was partly sunny and warm as royal fans waited to catch a glimpse of the couple's visit to the pub.

But there are concerns the King's Coronation flypast could be cancelled due to bad weather.

Though the Met Office has said the weather is difficult to predict, rain is expected throughout the day.

🟣 Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho! pic.twitter.com/hJKQPmCtHY — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2023

The wet conditions could cause disruption for thousands planning on lining the streets to celebrate the King's coronation, with the flypast potentially being called off completely.

Around 60 different types of aircraft will gather including The Red Arrows, 16 helicopters and the magnificent Spitfires from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will take part.

But only working royals will be allowed to appear on the balcony for the event, meaning Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will not be present.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "As is always the case for flypasts of this type, the latest weather information will be obtained, and weather checks will take place in advance of the main flypast on Saturday.

"Depending on the weather there are a number of contingencies in place."