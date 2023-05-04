Princess of Ales: Hundreds gather to see Kate and William enjoy pint at iconic Soho pub ahead of Coronation

Kate and William visit the Dog and Duck pub in Soho. Picture: Alamy/Kensington Royal/Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited an iconic pub in Soho to see how they are preparing for King Charles' Coronation weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered behind barriers outside the Dog and the Duck with a heavy police presence as royal fans waited to get a glimpse of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to visit the pub to see how they are preparing ahead of the Coronation on Saturday and and greeted the hundreds that had gathered before going into the pub.

As the Princess greeted royal fans, she was stopped in her tracks after noticing a woman's dog in the crowd.

Susan, who owns the dog 'Hattie', told LBC: "[Kate] was absolutely beautiful.

"She was making a fuss of the dog, she asked what breed she was. She asked what we were going to be doing over the weekend.

"She hoped that we weren't going to get too wet because the weather isn't going to be too good, possibly."

"She was just beautiful," Susan added.

Princess of Wales enamoured with bystander Susan's dog ahead of coronation

Kate obsesses over 'Hattie' in the crowd. Picture: Getty

Once inside, Kate and William were both handed a pint as they chatted to workers.

The couple also took London's transport network to reach the pub.

They boarded the Elizabeth Line in Acton, west London, and alighted at Tottenham Court Road, which is around a ten-minute walk or eight-minute drive.

While on the tube, they spoke to TfL workers to see how they are preparing for the Coronation.

The Dog and Duck in Soho opened in 1897 and was known to have been used by the likes of John Constable and George Orwell.

Bobby, from Texas, who is in London on holiday for the coronation, told LBC: "We woke up an opened our window and were like ‘what’s all the commotion.

"I shook her hand and she touched me. She asked me how I liked the weather."

She said she was 'very nice, very beautiful."

Hundreds gathered outside the Soho pub. Picture: LBC

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Dog and Duck pub in Soho

Kate and William on the Elizabeth line. Picture: Alamy

Coronation flypast could be cancelled

The Red Arrows. Picture: Alamy

The weather was partly sunny and warm as royal fans waited to catch a glimpse of the couple's visit to the pub.

But there are concerns the King's Coronation flypast could be cancelled due to bad weather.

Though the Met Office has said the weather is difficult to predict, rain is expected throughout the day.

🟣 Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho! pic.twitter.com/hJKQPmCtHY — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2023

The wet conditions could cause disruption for thousands planning on lining the streets to celebrate the King's coronation, with the flypast potentially being called off completely.

Around 60 different types of aircraft will gather including The Red Arrows, 16 helicopters and the magnificent Spitfires from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will take part.

But only working royals will be allowed to appear on the balcony for the event, meaning Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will not be present.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "As is always the case for flypasts of this type, the latest weather information will be obtained, and weather checks will take place in advance of the main flypast on Saturday.

"Depending on the weather there are a number of contingencies in place."