Kate 'plans to ditch traditional tiara for floral headpiece at Charles' coronation'

The Princess of Wales plans to break with tradition and wear a floral headpiece instead of a tiara at the King Charles' coronation, it has been claimed. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

The Princess of Wales plans to break with tradition and wear a floral headpiece instead of a tiara at the King Charles' coronation, it has been claimed.

Kate it thought to favour a more natural look for the highly-anticipated event on May 6, during which the King will be formally crowed at Westminster Abbey.

It's thought that all royal women attending the ceremony could follow suit and not to wear the traditional jewelled ornamental band, The Times reports.

Royal family biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the paper: “The sight of the Princess of Wales in a floral crown will set a particular tone, showing the King’s reverence for nature and his passion for flowers.

“It seems like an especially egalitarian touch as well. As the wife of the future king, she will be setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras.

“One result may be that the crowns and regalia covered with precious jewels may stand out in sharper relief as symbols of the monarchy.

She added: “They are, after all, held in trust by the monarch for the nation and represent the continuity of the monarchy over one thousand years.”

Kate during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022. Picture: Getty

For the first time at the ceremony, all languages spoken in the four home nations will feature, with a prayer delivered in Welsh and traditional coronation hymn, Veni Creator, will be sung Welsh, Scots Gaelic and Irish Gaelic, as well as English.

The two-hour event is also expected to reflect the monarch's passion for the natural world, with Queen Camilla's robe to feature several plants, selected for their personal associations, The Palace has said.

The Queen Consort's robes will feature a number of plants featured in the robe, all chosen for their personal associations, says Buckingham Palace.

Primary schools will also be sent wildflower seeds to plant to mark the occasion.

Charles will be formally crowned at the ceremony on May 6. Picture: Getty

It comes as a royal source said Prince William is planning to give a "heartwarming" address to the nation during the Coronation concert, in which he will pay tribute to his father and step-mother Camilla.

"His speech will be heartfelt and loving, paying tribute to his father as a man of principle who has also devoted himself to duty and to the causes he believes in," they told the Mirror.

Prince William (L) and Princess Kate (R) during a visit the Aberfan memorial garden in Aberfan, south Wales on April 28, 2023, to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the Aberfan disaster on October 21, 1966. Picture: Getty

"The Prince also feels it is ­important to pay tribute to how Camilla has ­dedicated herself to causes and has made a real difference to many in her royal role and also contributing to his father's happiness."

The speech will come amid an array of performances from high-profile musicians, including Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

A number of other celebrities will also attend the Coronation concert, including Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, and Bear Grylls.