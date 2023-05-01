Breaking News

Body found in River Thames in search for teenager who went missing in Gloucestershire

1 May 2023, 17:19 | Updated: 1 May 2023, 17:36

The River Thames at Lechlade
The River Thames at Lechlade. Picture: Google

By Chris Samuel

A body has been found in the River Thames in the search for a teenager who went missing in Gloucestershire on Sunday night, police have confirmed.

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 10pm on Sunday after a 17-year-old boy failed to resurface after entering the river, near Lechlade-on-Thames.

A group of five had been at the location together on Sunday night, and some had gone into the river to try and find him. The others are accounted for.

An urgent search was launched following his disappearance, with local officers backed up in their efforts by the National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Severn Area Rescue Association and Wiltshire Search & Rescue.

The search continued on Monday, and a body was recovered from the river in the afternoon by specialist police divers from Avon and Somerset Police.

Police were called at around 10pm on Sunday after a boy, 17, failed to resurface after entering the river, near Lechlade-on-Thames. Picture: Google

Formal identification hasn't yet taken place, but the boy's next of kin have been informed.

The force said their thoughts are with the teenager's family and friends at this distressing time.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, police said.

