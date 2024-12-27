Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

The Royals at Sandringham. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Prince William delighted royal well-wishers on Christmas Day with a funny remark about his youngest son, Prince Louis, during the family's festive walkabout at Sandringham.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After attending the traditional Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate, the Prince of Wales, 42, stepped into full "dad mode" as he shook hands with crowds offering gifts to the royal children.

Among the excited well-wishers was a fan handing over chocolates intended for six-year-old Prince Louis.

But William playfully intervened, saying: "No, no, you can't give all the chocolates! Definitely not. You've got to keep them for yourself as well."

A video shared on social media platform X captured the lighthearted moment, showing a visibly excited Prince Louis standing behind his father, his hands already full of presents from the crowd.

At one point, Louis moved forward, seemingly eager for more gifts, but he quickly stopped and stood still after William's gentle command.

Prince George and Prince Louis receive gifts from well-wishers after attending the Christmas morning service. Picture: Alamy

The heartwarming exchange highlighted the Prince's firm yet affectionate parenting style as he managed the flow of chocolates, stuffed animals, and bouquets being handed to his children.

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis - looked the picture of festive elegance as they greeted the public.

The young royals, dressed in coordinated navy blue outfits, carried an assortment of gifts, including a large teddy bear and chocolates.

During the walkabout, Prince Louis drew smiles when he accepted a Father Christmas headband from a well-wisher, graciously thanking them before asking his father for help carrying his growing haul.

"Papa, can you carry some?" he sweetly asked, prompting laughter from the crowd.

The festive outing marked an annual royal tradition, with senior family members, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, also greeting well-wishers after the church service.

Kate, 42, stole the show in a chic Alexander McQueen coat, exuding warmth as she exchanged hugs with royal fans.

Princess Charlotte mirrored her mother's elegance with a matching green coat and velvet bow, while Prince George looked dapper alongside his father in a navy ensemble.

The family's appearance comes after a challenging year for the royals, including Kate’s shock cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024.

Kate dressed in a vibrant green coat by Alexander McQueen. Picture: Alamy

King Charles, 76, is also undergoing treatment for cancer, showing how important the family's united front is during the festive season.

Prince Andrew missed the celebrations after yet another controversy, as he was linked to a Chinese ‘spy’ who was his ‘close confidant’, staying at his home Royal Lodge instead.

The Waleses' presence at Sandringham offered a moment of joy and tradition, as the royals shared warm wishes with the public.

Prince William closed the visit with a heartfelt "Merry Christmas! Have a lovely day," leaving fans beaming.

This annual Christmas Day walkabout remains a cherished custom, underscoring the bond between the Royal Family and their admirers