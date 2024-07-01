Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion

1 July 2024, 18:53

Princess Anne
Princess Anne. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Princess Anne has spoken out after being discharged from hospital, having been treated for injuries inflicted by a horse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Princess Royal, who stayed at the Southmead Hospital in Bristol for about five days after being kicked in the head by a horse, said she regretted not being able to attend First World War commemorations in Canada.

Anne was forced to cancel several engagements over the past week following her injury and hospital stay.

She said: "It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme.

"I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I'm unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration."

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

King Charles sends 'fondest love' to Princess Anne who will 'quickly bounce back' after being hit by horse

The Newfoundland Regiment was all but wiped out in the disastrous Battle of Beaumont Hamel on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, with more than 700 killed or wounded of the 800 fighting.

Anne suffered minor head wounds and was kept at the hospital under observation for a few days.

It is not known how long the princess will spend recovering, but she is receiving rehabilitation support at home as she follows standard concussion protocols.

Anne, 73, was walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire when she was said to have been kicked by the horse, and suffered a concussion and minor injuries to her head.

The injuries were consistent with being hit by a horse's head or legs. The Princess Royal was treated on the estate before being taken to hospital.

Sir Tim, Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and son Mr Peter Phillips were on the estate at the time. Sir Tim went with Anne to hospital.

