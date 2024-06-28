Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

28 June 2024, 11:12 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 11:44

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Princess Anne has been discharged from hospital following treatment for a head injury and concussion after being injured by a horse, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Princess Royal suffered concussion and minor injuries in an incident at Gatcombe Park on Sunday evening.

She has now left Southmead Hospital in Bristol and has returned to her home.

The palace added she will remain at home for a further period of "rest and recuperation" and will return to public duty when her medical team recommends it is safe and comfortable to do so.

The injury means all her upcoming engagements have been cancelled, including a working visit to Canada planned for Thursday.

The Princess Royal has been a keen horserider all of her life
The Princess Royal has been a keen horserider all of her life. Picture: Alamy

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

Anne has been a keen horse rider for most of her life. She was the first member of the royal family to take part in the Olympics in 1976 with the British eventing team. She suffered a concussion during the games.

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion

The Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony last month
The Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony last month. Picture: Alamy

Officials said in a previouus statement: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness. We're all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery."

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Wishing Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery and sending my best wishes on behalf of all of us at the Labour Party.”

