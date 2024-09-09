Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video

Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Princess Kate has released a deeply personal video alongside her husband Prince William - as she issues a major update on her cancer journey.

Kate revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following her abdominal surgery in January.

Sharing her health update on Monday, she said the past nine months had been "incredibly tough" for the family, adding that the cancer journey is "complex, scary and unpredictable".

She said it had been a reminder for both her and William "to be grateful for the simple yet important things in life".

Despite finishing her treatment, Kate said she is taking every day as it comes and is "looking forward" to returning to public engagements.

The announcement came with an emotional video, which showed Kate with William and their three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.

She is expected to return to a light programme of public duties for the remainder of the year. Picture: Social media

In a heartfelt tribute to the future King, Kate reflects in the video: "This time has especially encouraged William and me to take a step back and appreciate the simple yet meaningful aspects of life, like loving and being loved—things we often take for granted.

"The Princess also expresses her eagerness to return to work with lighter duties but admits that her recovery is still ongoing.

"My priority now is staying cancer-free.

"While I've completed chemotherapy, the journey to full recovery is still a long one, and I must continue to take each day as it comes," Kate shares.

She describes the past nine months since her serious health issues began as "incredibly tough for us as a family" . Picture: Getty

The future Queen expressed in the new clip: "William and I are incredibly grateful for the support we've received, and we've drawn immense strength from those assisting us during this time.

"The kindness, empathy, and compassion shown by everyone have been deeply humbling.

"To all those continuing their own battle with cancer, I stand with you—side by side, hand in hand. Even in the darkest times, light can emerge, so let that light shine brightly."

Kate speaks of 'renewed sense of hope' as she looks to return to duties soon

Kate, who is continuing to work from home, is hoping to return to a light programme of public duties for the remainder of the year, reflecting her need to make a full recovery, and aims for a handful of engagements in the coming months.

She is also working towards appearing with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service staged at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The princess' Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey has become a firm fixture in the royal calendar in recent years and she has begun working with her team on the project.