Elderly Jewish woman breaks down in tears as she is 'harassed and intimidated' by pro-Palestine protesters outside community centre

29 October 2024, 09:25 | Updated: 29 October 2024, 09:58

Jewish woman sobs as she enters JW2 community centre. Picture: Social media

This is the emotional moment when a Jewish woman, in tears, was confronted by pro-Palestinian protesters outside a Jewish community centre in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Over the weekend, demonstrators gathered outside the JW3 Jewish cultural centre and entertainment venue in Finchley, where a conference on the future of Israel and the Middle East took place.

Speakers at the event held on Sunday - hosted by left-leaning Israeli newspaper Haaretz - included two members of the Knesset, a Labour MP and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert.

Footage captures the elderly woman appearing to cry as drums beat nearby, while activists holding placards and wearing keffiyehs chant slogans, including "turn another Zionist around."

The woman is shown trying to navigate through the loud crowd, her head in her hands.

Other elderly bystanders are seen covering their ears, attempting to muffle the sound of the crowds in attendance.

Police confirmed one person was arrested for criminal damage.

Activists reportedly covered entrances to the community centre and sang slogans including: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free".

In one clip, a protester can be heard shouting: "We will continue to occupy these streets every day of the week, no matter how many police… until Zionism no longer exists in the Middle East because Zionism is a racist ideology."

'Harass and intimidate'

In a social media post, the Board of Deputies for British Jews condemned the demonstation.

In a statement it said: 'Today's so-called anti-Israel protest outside a key Jewish Community Centre and landmark in London evidences the targeting of the Jewish community by 'pro-Palestinian' protests in this country'.

"The conditions which have led to this are clear; far too many people have decided to turn a blind eye to the hideous behaviour regularly exhibited at such protests.

"We also need to see policing which is more active in protecting the community and the general public going about their lawful business.

"This is part of an ongoing effort in this country, carried out under the guise of humanitarian concern, to harass and intimidate British Jews. 

"For many months now such demonstrations have been held on a weekly basis in this area with its heavy Jewish population, with little if any solidarity expressed for our community by the wider political class.

"The latest egregious display of harassment should act as a wake up call to encourage allies to make their voices heard and their support known."

'Deeply disturbing'

Nick Lowles, CEO of Hope Not Hate, said the scenes were "deeply disturbing".

"The scenes outside JW3 today have been deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

"There is a line where the right to protest crosses into intimidation and threatening behaviour.

"This line was crossed today.

"More significantly though, the event was being sponsored by Haaretz, a left-leaning Israeli newspaper, and much of the discussion was about finding an alternative to the Netanyahu/far right coalition.

"This position is attracting growing support amongst the British Jewish community.

"This was lost and/or wilfully ignored by the people protesting outside."

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment.

JW3 community centre and entertainment venue. Picture: Getty

In a social media post, the Metropolitan Police said: "We are dealing with a protest outside a venue in Finchley Road NW3.

"Officers were quickly on scene and remain there.

"Conditions under section 14 of the Public Order Act have been imposed on those protesting.

"One person has been arrested for criminal damage."

