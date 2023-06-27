Under fire Putin hits back at Wagner rebels who wanted Russia to ‘drown in blood’ and see own soldiers 'kill each other'

The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned Russian rebels "any attempt to create internal turmoil is doomed to failure" as he thanked those who helped avoid "bloodshed" amid Wagner rebellion.

Putin addressed the nation speaking on State Television on Monday evening, while also issuing a warning to "the organisers of the rebellion".

He stressed that despite reports: "From the very beginning of the events, all the necessary decisions were immediately taken to neutralise the threat that had arisen, to protect the constitutional order, the life and security of our citizens.

"An armed rebellion would have been suppressed in any case," he added.

The organisers at the Wagner Group, he said: "Understood everything, including that they went to criminal acts, to split and weaken the country, which is now confronting a colossal external threat, unprecedented pressure from outside.

"However, the organisers of the rebellion, betraying their country, their people, betrayed those who were drawn into the crime. They lied to them, pushed them to death, under fire, to shoot at their own."

He did not directly address Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has denied accusations of trying to overthrow the government.

Since what Prigozhin has described as a "protest" was called off, the Wagner boss' location has remained unknown, although it is believed he will go to Belarus under the terms of Putin's agreement.

As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia and its war in Ukraine.

He thanked those: "Soldiers and commanders of the Wagner group who made the only right decision - they did not go to fratricidal bloodshed, they stopped at the last line."

Read more: Putin vows to bring Wagner ‘mutiny’ to ‘justice’ as he claims rebels wanted Russian 'society to drown in blood'

Read more: 'No one is safe from Russian justice': Putin ally's warning as Wagner boss Prigozhin flees to Belarus after mutiny

As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia. Picture: Alamy

"By turning back they avoided further bloodshed," Putin added.

Continuing his address, the Russian president noted that promises made to those from Wagner remain, with soldiers who want to fight alongside Russia free to continue and those rebelling free to go to Belarus.

"I thank Wagner soldiers and commanders who did not shed blood - you can sign a contract with the Ministry of Defence, or move to Belarus."

He also warned in his address to the nation that those involved in the weekend's "criminal activity" would be "brought to justice", as he described their behaviour as "activity designed to weaken the country".

Read more: Wagner marched on Moscow in protest because Kremlin was about to axe private army, Yevgeny Prigozhin says

Read more: Russia claims to have intercepted British fighter jets over Black Sea amid rising tensions in Moscow

Thanking all military personnel who halted actions and "avoided bloodshed", Putin added those rebelling "wanted Russia to lose" and "our society to drown in blood".

He also accused the West and Ukraine of wanting Russians to “kill each other” as he warned that any attempts to cause unrest would be “doomed to failure”.

As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia. Picture: LBC / Russian Defence Ministry

It comes as Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Wagner Group's march on Moscow was a protest at the group's imminent closure, and not an attempt to overthrow the government.

Speaking publicly for the first time since he retreated to Belarus after calling off the march on Saturday night, Prigozhin claimed that the Wagner Group was to be shut down on July 1.

He said in an 11 minute audio clip that the aim of the march was not to bring down Vladimir Putin's regime, but to show the group's displeasure at the decision.

"We were there to show our protest, not topple the government," Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin also commended the work of the mercenary group, as he said they delivered: “a masterclass in how it should have been done on Feb 24 2022".

It comes after Russia's defence ministry claimed it intercepted RAF warplanes over the Black Sea, as tensions between Moscow and the West continue to escalate.

According to the ministry, Russian jets were scrambled after two British Typhoon jets accompanying a RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft were spotted near the Russian border on the Black Sea.

It follows comments from Yevgeny Popov, a deputy in the United Russia party, who told LBC's Andrew Marr that "no one is safe from Russian justice", after Prigozhin retreated to Belarus following the uprising on Saturday.

Continuing his address, the Russian president noted that promises made to those from Wagner remain, with soldiers who want to fight alongside Russia free to continue and those rebelling free to go to Belarus. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Prigozhin claimed earlier on Monday that his Wagner Group mutinied in protest at the prospect of the private army being disbanded in July, not to topple the Putin regime.

Asked by Andrew if Prigozhin was safe in Belarus, Mr Popov said: "Nobody is safe from Russian justice if you are a [criminal]. You will be punished."