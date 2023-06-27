Under fire Putin hits back at Wagner rebels who wanted Russia to ‘drown in blood’ and see own soldiers 'kill each other'

27 June 2023, 01:42 | Updated: 27 June 2023, 01:48

The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia.
The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned Russian rebels "any attempt to create internal turmoil is doomed to failure" as he thanked those who helped avoid "bloodshed" amid Wagner rebellion.

Putin addressed the nation speaking on State Television on Monday evening, while also issuing a warning to "the organisers of the rebellion".

He stressed that despite reports: "From the very beginning of the events, all the necessary decisions were immediately taken to neutralise the threat that had arisen, to protect the constitutional order, the life and security of our citizens.

"An armed rebellion would have been suppressed in any case," he added.

The organisers at the Wagner Group, he said: "Understood everything, including that they went to criminal acts, to split and weaken the country, which is now confronting a colossal external threat, unprecedented pressure from outside.

"However, the organisers of the rebellion, betraying their country, their people, betrayed those who were drawn into the crime. They lied to them, pushed them to death, under fire, to shoot at their own."

He did not directly address Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has denied accusations of trying to overthrow the government.

Since what Prigozhin has described as a "protest" was called off, the Wagner boss' location has remained unknown, although it is believed he will go to Belarus under the terms of Putin's agreement.

As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia and its war in Ukraine.

He thanked those: "Soldiers and commanders of the Wagner group who made the only right decision - they did not go to fratricidal bloodshed, they stopped at the last line."

Read more: Putin vows to bring Wagner ‘mutiny’ to ‘justice’ as he claims rebels wanted Russian 'society to drown in blood'

Read more: 'No one is safe from Russian justice': Putin ally's warning as Wagner boss Prigozhin flees to Belarus after mutiny

As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia.
As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia. Picture: Alamy

"By turning back they avoided further bloodshed," Putin added.

Continuing his address, the Russian president noted that promises made to those from Wagner remain, with soldiers who want to fight alongside Russia free to continue and those rebelling free to go to Belarus.

"I thank Wagner soldiers and commanders who did not shed blood - you can sign a contract with the Ministry of Defence, or move to Belarus."

He also warned in his address to the nation that those involved in the weekend's "criminal activity" would be "brought to justice", as he described their behaviour as "activity designed to weaken the country".

Read more: Wagner marched on Moscow in protest because Kremlin was about to axe private army, Yevgeny Prigozhin says

Read more: Russia claims to have intercepted British fighter jets over Black Sea amid rising tensions in Moscow

Thanking all military personnel who halted actions and "avoided bloodshed", Putin added those rebelling "wanted Russia to lose" and "our society to drown in blood".

He also accused the West and Ukraine of wanting Russians to “kill each other” as he warned that any attempts to cause unrest would be “doomed to failure”.

As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia.
As part of the speech, the Russian president highlighted "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia. Picture: LBC / Russian Defence Ministry

It comes as Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Wagner Group's march on Moscow was a protest at the group's imminent closure, and not an attempt to overthrow the government.

Speaking publicly for the first time since he retreated to Belarus after calling off the march on Saturday night, Prigozhin claimed that the Wagner Group was to be shut down on July 1.

He said in an 11 minute audio clip that the aim of the march was not to bring down Vladimir Putin's regime, but to show the group's displeasure at the decision.

"We were there to show our protest, not topple the government," Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin also commended the work of the mercenary group, as he said they delivered: “a masterclass in how it should have been done on Feb 24 2022".

It comes after Russia's defence ministry claimed it intercepted RAF warplanes over the Black Sea, as tensions between Moscow and the West continue to escalate.

According to the ministry, Russian jets were scrambled after two British Typhoon jets accompanying a RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft were spotted near the Russian border on the Black Sea.

It follows comments from Yevgeny Popov, a deputy in the United Russia party, who told LBC's Andrew Marr that "no one is safe from Russian justice", after Prigozhin retreated to Belarus following the uprising on Saturday.

Continuing his address, the Russian president noted that promises made to those from Wagner remain, with soldiers who want to fight alongside Russia free to continue and those rebelling free to go to Belarus.
Continuing his address, the Russian president noted that promises made to those from Wagner remain, with soldiers who want to fight alongside Russia free to continue and those rebelling free to go to Belarus. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Prigozhin claimed earlier on Monday that his Wagner Group mutinied in protest at the prospect of the private army being disbanded in July, not to topple the Putin regime.

Asked by Andrew if Prigozhin was safe in Belarus, Mr Popov said: "Nobody is safe from Russian justice if you are a [criminal]. You will be punished."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Doreen Lawrence reacted to the news that a sixth suspect had emerged in the case of the racist murder of her son.

Baroness Lawrence calls for ‘serious sanctions’ against Met officers who failed to investigate suspect in son's murder

Nicola Bulley's partner's heartbreaking words after learning her dog and phone had been found.

‘She’s struggling’: Nicola Bulley’s partner’s heartbreaking first words as he learned her dog and phone had been found

Bradley Fighting Vehicle

US to announce £393m in weapons and military aid for Ukraine

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin condemns ‘traitors’ for playing into hands of Russia’s enemies

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed three jets were in the area.

Russia claims to have intercepted British fighter jets over Black Sea amid rising tensions in Moscow

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin thanks Russia for ‘unity’ after aborted rebellion

The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia.

Putin vows to bring Wagner ‘mutiny’ to ‘justice’ as he claims rebels wanted Russian 'society to drown in blood'

The economic impact assessment was published today.

Relocating migrants to Rwanda could cost taxpayer almost £170,000 per person, Home Office report reveals

Muslim pilgrims

Two million expected as Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia

Colorado Springs memorial

Families condemn ‘monster’ who admitted murdering five in LGBT+ club shooting

Gracie Warren claims to have been targeted on Saturday while attending the Worried About Henry gig which took place at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, Kent.

Teenage girl 'drugged' at seaside gig suffers multiple seizures after being stabbed with needle

Yevgeny Popov has warned that 'no one is safe from Russian justice'

'No one is safe from Russian justice': Putin ally's warning as Wagner boss Prigozhin flees to Belarus after mutiny

Severe Weather Indiana

Tornado and strong winds kill three and knock out power in multiple US states

A widespread search of the river Wyre following Nicola Bulley's disappearance, after the mother disappeared while out walking her dog in St Michael's on the Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

Man 'dressed in black' spotted near Nicola Bulley on morning of disappearance as inquest witnesses recall 'scream'

Exclusive
Three quarters of domestic abuse survivors left without support in court.

'Women are scared stiff of going to court': Three quarters of domestic abuse survivors left without support in court

Peter Gregory died in a hot air balloon accident on Sunday

Family of man, 25, killed in hot air balloon accident pay tribute to 'Pilot Pete'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner mercenary boss Prigozhin issues defiant audio statement after mutiny ends

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, takes the oath

Conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis sworn in as Greece’s prime minister

Paris Mayo will be sentenced on Monday.

Teen mum who fractured baby son’s skull, suffocated him with cotton wool and left body in bin bag jailed for murder
Colorado Springs Shooting

Suspect admits five counts of murder over shooting at LGBT+ nightclub

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been warned not to stand near open windows after his failed attempt to topple Vladimir Putin

Wagner marched on Moscow in protest because Kremlin was about to axe private army, Yevgeny Prigozhin says
Sergei Shoigu

Russian defence minister in first public appearance since mercenary revolt

Fury in Rome as English-speaking tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum

Outrage in Rome as English-speaking tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's ancient Colosseum
Seren Lewis broke down when she saw she'd graduated

Graduate breaks down in tears as she qualifies as barrister, after grandparents remortgaged home to pay for degree
Captured Kosovo police

Serbia releases Kosovo police officers amid outcry over arrests

Boris Pistorius

Germany offers to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania to strengthen Nato flank

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness

Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: What's going on in Russia is potentially 'world changing', but we in the West are pretty much in the dark
Vladimir Putin's back is against the wall, Megan Gittoes says

Putin's back is against the wall after failed Wagner mutiny - how he might respond is of enormous concern
James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'
Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee
'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit