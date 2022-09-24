Putin's riot police arrest more than 700 protesters following mobilisation order

24 September 2022, 20:30

Police have arrested protesters across Russia.
Police have arrested protesters across Russia. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Russian police have arrested more than 700 anti-mobilisation protesters after demonstrations erupted following Putin's move to beef up volunteers fighting in Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forces moved quickly on Saturday to disperse the peaceful protests, arresting hundreds, including some children, in several cities across the country.

More than 300 were arrested in Moscow and about 150 in St Petersburg, according to OVD-Info, an independent website that monitors political arrests in Russia.

Some of the arrested individuals were minors, the site said.

Among them was also a woman in a wheelchair who faced down troopers with an anti-war placard, which they were later seen taking from her.

Police took a poster from a protester in a wheelchair.
Police took a poster from a protester in a wheelchair. Picture: Getty

The demonstrations came after Putin announced a call-up of experienced and skilled army reservists.

The Defence Ministry said about 300,000 people would be summoned to active duty, but the order left a door open to many more getting called into service. Most Russian men aged 18-65 are automatically counted as reservists.

Read more: Family of aid worker who died in Ukraine speak of heartbreak as they close on £10k needed to repatriate him

Read more: Russia reveals IT workers, bankers and state 'journalists' will be exempt from military call up as thousands flee country

Police were deployed in force in the cities where protests were scheduled by opposition group Vesna and supporters of jailed opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.

They moved quickly to arrest demonstrators, most of them young people, before they could hold protests.

In Moscow, police roamed a downtown area where a protest was planned in pouring rain and checked the IDs of passers-by.

Police officers detain a woman during the unsanctioned rally hosted by the Vesna
Police officers detain a woman during the unsanctioned rally hosted by the Vesna. Picture: Getty

Officers rounded up those they deemed suspicious and later distributed call-up summons to the men who were arrested.

A young woman climbed on a bench and shouted "We aren't cannon fodder" before police took her away.

Police detained a man in a park just outside Red Square and whisked him away as others shouted "Shame."

Before being rounded up in St Petersburg, a small group of demonstrators managed to briefly march along the main Nevsky avenue shouting "Putin into the trenches."

Police officers detain a protester during the unsanctioned rally
Police officers detain a protester during the unsanctioned rally. Picture: Getty

In the city of Novosibirsk in eastern Siberia, more than 70 people were detained after singing a Soviet-era song praising peace.

People who tried to hold individual pickets that are allowed under Russian law also were detained.

The quick police action followed the dispersal of Wednesday's protests, when more than 1,300 people were detained on Wednesday in Moscow, St Petersburg and other cities.

Putin on Saturday signed a hastily approved bill that toughens the punishment for soldiers who disobey officers' orders, desert or surrender to the enemy.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

John Winton McNab, 86, was found two days after being reported missing

Man, 86, found dead in crashed car two days after being reported missing

The Queen has been laid to rest with her family in Windsor.

Queen's final resting place: First image of monarch's ledger stone at Windsor released

Police are hunting four men in connection to disorder during the Euro 2020 final.

Police hunt men in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Euro 2020 final

Paul Urey died in Ukraine

Family of aid worker who died in Ukraine speak of heartbreak as they close on £10k needed to repatriate him

The incident happened at on Southwell Road in Nottinghamshire

Two teenagers die and two people left with life-threatening injuries after Nottinghamshire horror crash

Russian troops are heavily involved in the voting process

Armed soldiers escort Ukraine voters in Russia's sham referendums as desperate Putin goes for land grab

Chris Philp defended the new tax cuts

'We aren't interested in the politics of envy and lower taxes for the rich is good': Minister defends mini-budget

The navy obliterated a target ship

Watch: Royal Navy obliterates ship in 'formidable display of firepower' as jets 'unleash fire and fury'

Ms Braverman said forces must dispel the idea they pursue woke causes more than crooks

Drop pursuit of woke causes and focus on chasing criminals, new Home Sec tells police

Mr Reed said Labour would not let Mr Khan legalise drugs

'Labour won't let you legalise drugs', Keir Starmer's frontbench tells Sadiq Khan

Mr Kwarteng defended his mini-budget after the pound slumped

Kwarteng defends controversial tax cuts as some Tories 'deeply uncomfortable' about mini-budget

The climate protester set is right arm alight in a climate protest

Climate protester sets himself on fire in front of crowd before Roger Federer’s final match at O2

Russians working in some sectors will be exempt from service

Russia reveals IT workers, bankers and state 'journalists' will be exempt from military call up as thousands flee country
Richard Fuller sparked an angry backlash saying young people were on a 'plodding path' with their cash

Minister sparks backlash after suggesting young people shouldn't stay on 'plodding path' with their cash

Andrew Marr gives his view on today's mini-budget

Andrew Marr: This Kwasi-Budget is the gamble of a lifetime - but is it what we voted for?

Mendy (R) and Matturie (inset) deny multiple sex offences against a string of young women

England footballer Jack Grealish ‘had sex with alleged rape victim at Benjamin Mendy’s house party,’ court hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical storm Ian

Florida governor declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian nears

Storm Fiona tree damage

Houses washed into the sea and power knocked out as Storm Fiona lashes Canada

Corporal Joseph Puopolo

Remains of US soldier who went missing during Korean War are identified

Sergei Lavrov

We had no choice other than to attack Ukraine, Russia tells UN

Roger Waters

Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war

Protester in Russia

Russian police disperse protests against army mobilisation in Russia

Wang Yi

China: Stand between us and Taiwan and be ‘crushed by wheels of history’

Influential jazz sax player Pharoah Sanders has died aged 81 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Influential jazz saxophone player Pharoah Sanders dies aged 81

Sri Lankans held captive by Russian forces

Sri Lankan captives tell of torture at hands of Russian forces

Artemis I rocket

Nasa postpones launch of moon rocket because of tropical storm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

Andrew Marr spoke out over the new GP plan and fracking

The real world is intervening against Truss - the healthcare plan isn't enough and fracking won't happen, says Marr
James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow organisation's call to ban meat-eating men from sex

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow its call to ban meat-eating men from sex
winter nhs plan

'There's clearly no sanction for GPs is there?': Nick Ferrari challenges Health Sec on NHS two-week promise
maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward
'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London