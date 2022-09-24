Putin's riot police arrest more than 700 protesters following mobilisation order

Police have arrested protesters across Russia. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Russian police have arrested more than 700 anti-mobilisation protesters after demonstrations erupted following Putin's move to beef up volunteers fighting in Ukraine.

Forces moved quickly on Saturday to disperse the peaceful protests, arresting hundreds, including some children, in several cities across the country.

More than 300 were arrested in Moscow and about 150 in St Petersburg, according to OVD-Info, an independent website that monitors political arrests in Russia.

Some of the arrested individuals were minors, the site said.

Among them was also a woman in a wheelchair who faced down troopers with an anti-war placard, which they were later seen taking from her.

Police took a poster from a protester in a wheelchair. Picture: Getty

The demonstrations came after Putin announced a call-up of experienced and skilled army reservists.

The Defence Ministry said about 300,000 people would be summoned to active duty, but the order left a door open to many more getting called into service. Most Russian men aged 18-65 are automatically counted as reservists.

Police were deployed in force in the cities where protests were scheduled by opposition group Vesna and supporters of jailed opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.

They moved quickly to arrest demonstrators, most of them young people, before they could hold protests.

In Moscow, police roamed a downtown area where a protest was planned in pouring rain and checked the IDs of passers-by.

Police officers detain a woman during the unsanctioned rally hosted by the Vesna. Picture: Getty

Officers rounded up those they deemed suspicious and later distributed call-up summons to the men who were arrested.

A young woman climbed on a bench and shouted "We aren't cannon fodder" before police took her away.

Police detained a man in a park just outside Red Square and whisked him away as others shouted "Shame."

Before being rounded up in St Petersburg, a small group of demonstrators managed to briefly march along the main Nevsky avenue shouting "Putin into the trenches."

Police officers detain a protester during the unsanctioned rally. Picture: Getty

In the city of Novosibirsk in eastern Siberia, more than 70 people were detained after singing a Soviet-era song praising peace.

People who tried to hold individual pickets that are allowed under Russian law also were detained.

The quick police action followed the dispersal of Wednesday's protests, when more than 1,300 people were detained on Wednesday in Moscow, St Petersburg and other cities.

Putin on Saturday signed a hastily approved bill that toughens the punishment for soldiers who disobey officers' orders, desert or surrender to the enemy.