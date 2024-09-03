Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

By Henry Moore

Queen Camilla has provided an update on King Charles’ health as he continues his cancer treatment.

The Queen was asked about the King’s progress as she opened a new NHS cancer centre in Bath on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the King was diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer and has been receiving outpatient care since February.

Camilla was visiting the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust’s new Dyson Cancer Centre, where up to 300 cancer patients can be treated daily.

As the Queen toured the new facility, one charity worker, named Suzie Moon, asked after the King’s health.

She asked Camilla “Is he OK?” and the Queen replied, “Yes, he’s doing very well.”

After his cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6, the King postponed all public-facing engagement but continued with his duties as head of state behind palace walls, conducting audiences and Privy Council meetings.

Charles resumed public events at the end of April when he visited a cancer treatment centre in London and described his "shock" at being diagnosed.

Speaking at the centre, the Queen gave an impromptu speech.

She said: “Can I congratulate all of you on this wonderful centre.

"I've had a very brief tour around but everybody I've met, whether its patients or families or the nursing staff and the helpers, all seem to be over the moon about it.

"It's got a very welcoming atmosphere, and you can see that it actually raises people's spirits in very difficult times."

The King’s daughter-in-law, Princess Kate Middleton, was also diagnosed with cancer this year.

She has also returned to the public eye in recent months.

Speaking in June, Kate said in a statement that she is "making good progress" and has "good days and bad days", adding: "I am not out of the woods yet."