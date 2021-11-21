Queen attends royal double christening for great-grandsons

The Queen was seen attending the christening. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has been pictured following the double christening of two of her great-grandsons in Windsor.

The occasion saw Mike and Zara Tindall's son, Lucas, christened alongside the son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, August.

Eugenie, one of Prince Andrew's daughters, was pictured arriving at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire just before 4pm on Sunday.

It was followed by the Queen making a swift exit in the back of a black Range Rover just before 5pm, wearing a lime green hat.

Immediate members of the royal family were joined by close friends for the joint baptism on Sunday afternoon.

Other royals said to have attended included the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The occasion marked the first time in modern history that there has been a double royal christening in the UK.

Princess Eugenie arrived for the joint baptism just before 4pm. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Queen carried out her first face-to-face audience on Wednesday, since missing the Remembrance Sunday service.

Despite having had the "firm intention" of attending, she had to pull out of the ceremony over a sprained back.

Until this week, the 95-year-old had been resting for nearly a month on the advice of a doctor, having been told to restrict herself to light, desk-based duties.

In late October, she had an overnight stay in hospital, where preliminary test were carried out.