Queen attends royal double christening for great-grandsons

21 November 2021, 21:21

The Queen was seen attending the christening.
The Queen was seen attending the christening. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has been pictured following the double christening of two of her great-grandsons in Windsor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The occasion saw Mike and Zara Tindall's son, Lucas, christened alongside the son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, August.

Eugenie, one of Prince Andrew's daughters, was pictured arriving at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire just before 4pm on Sunday.

It was followed by the Queen making a swift exit in the back of a black Range Rover just before 5pm, wearing a lime green hat.

Immediate members of the royal family were joined by close friends for the joint baptism on Sunday afternoon.

Other royals said to have attended included the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The occasion marked the first time in modern history that there has been a double royal christening in the UK.

Read more: Queen reaches 74th wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

Read more: Queen pictured in first face-to-face engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday

Princess Eugenie arrived for the joint baptism just before 4pm.
Princess Eugenie arrived for the joint baptism just before 4pm. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Queen carried out her first face-to-face audience on Wednesday, since missing the Remembrance Sunday service.

Despite having had the "firm intention" of attending, she had to pull out of the ceremony over a sprained back.

Until this week, the 95-year-old had been resting for nearly a month on the advice of a doctor, having been told to restrict herself to light, desk-based duties.

In late October, she had an overnight stay in hospital, where preliminary test were carried out.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France has pledged to "fight every day" to succeed in the ongoing row with the UK.

France vows to 'fight every day' as post-Brexit fishing row continues

Two teens were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two teens arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in car collision

Peng Shuai has said she is :safe and well".

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai 'safe and well' after IOC video call

The government is facing rebellions over changes to social care funding that would begin in October 2023.

Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion over 'unfair' social care reforms

Ambulances queue outside a hospital in Cornwall waiting for beds to become free

Paramedic sees just one patient in 14-hour shift due to lack of hospital beds

Angela Rayner tweeted that there must be an investigation into the £6 million loans.

Tory sleaze allegations: Labour calls for investigation into Rees-Mogg's £6 million loan

David Perry and his wife Rachel thanked the public for their well wishes.

'It's a miracle I'm alive': Liverpool taxi driver speaks out

Protesters gathered outside the Austrian embassy in London yesterday, protesting the country's vaccine mandate.

Protests against covid restrictions turn violent across Europe

Boris Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri allegedly had an affair between 2012 and 2016.

Jennifer Arcuri offers to share diary extracts of alleged Johnson affair with watchdog

Photos of Peng Shuai (third from right) have also been released

UK calls for 'verifiable evidence' Peng Shuai is safe after videos released by state media

The Health Secretary said he will do "whatever it takes" to fix health inequalities.

Sajid Javid launches medical racial and gendered bias review

People aged 40 and over will be able to book their booster jabs from Monday

Over-40s in England to be invited for Covid booster jab from Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people found dead near Preston

The Prime Minister is said to have ordered a review into the crisis

Migrant crisis: 'Exasperated' Boris Johnson orders review amid failure to stop crossings

An NHS worker pleaded with protesters to move away from the roads.

Frustrated NHS worker pleads with eco protesters amid road chaos in London

Hundreds of protesters have blocked Lambeth Bridge in London

Hundreds of activists block major bridge in London to protest jailing of M25 eco mob

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bikes were thrown onto fires started by anti-restriction protesters in the Netherlands

Seven arrests after violent clashes across Netherlands after police open fire on protesters
Violent protests erupted in Rotterdam on Friday

Police open fire on anti-vax protestors in Netherlands after fireworks thrown at officers
Protests have erupted in response to the Rittenhouse verdict

Biden urges calm as police and protestors violently clash over Rittenhouse acquittal
The quake's epicentre was near Spean Bridge

Scotland hit by second earthquake in a week with locals reporting 'big banging' noise
Images were shared on Peng Shuai's social media on Friday, but experts have questioned the credibility of them

Missing tennis player Peng Shuai will make public appearance 'soon', says state media
The Queen and Prince Philip wed on November 20 1947

Queen reaches 74th wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

British Business Bank failures could have put £335 million of taxpayers' money at risk

'Woefully inadequate' checks on Greensill puts £335 million of taxpayers' money at risk
An Ex-hospital worker has been jailed for impersonating a police officer after being charged with child sex offences

Man jailed for impersonating a police officer after being charged with child sex offences
Pc Graham Kanes said he regretted making the comment while he held Hassan Ahmed's neck

PC cleared of misconduct after telling suspect to "chill out or I'll choke you out"
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of murder after shooting two men at a Black Lives Matter protest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey praises the 'one good decision' Boris Johnson has made

Camilla Tominey praises 'one good decision' Boris Johnson has made on Covid
Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England
'We are not being invaded!': Fiery row with caller on migrant crisis

'We are not being invaded!': Fiery row with caller on migrant crisis
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 21/11 | Watch again

'Anyone who rapes, abducts, and murders a stranger should get life in jail.'

'Anyone who rapes, abducts, and murders a stranger should get life in jail'
'Want to stop channel crossings? Stop invading foreign countries'

'Want to stop channel crossings? Stop invading foreign countries'
15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

What can you do if your child disagrees with you on the Covid vaccine?
Beijing Olympics should be boycotted amid Peng Shuai saga, ex-ATP boss suggests

Beijing Olympics should be boycotted amid Peng Shuai saga, ex-ATP boss suggests
Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18
Caller with home on proposed HS2 route 'absolutely delighted' it's axed

Caller with home on proposed HS2 route 'absolutely delighted' it's axed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police