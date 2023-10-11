Rapists and burglars to be 'spared jail' after judges told 'prisons are full'

11 October 2023, 19:26 | Updated: 11 October 2023, 21:04

Prisons in England and Wales are nearing their capacity
Prisons in England and Wales are nearing their capacity. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Convicted rapists and burglars are to be 'spared jail' next week after judges were told the country's prison system is nearly at full capacity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Judges have been told delay sentencing hearings, as the England and Wales' prison population nears breaking point, The Times reports.

The senior presiding judge for England and Wales, Lord Edis, has ordered judges to delay sentencing of convicted criminals currently on bail from Monday.

Crown court judges have also been handed with guidance that indicates some prisoners will be released early from next week.

There are just a few hundred places left in prisons in England and Wales
There are just a few hundred places left in prisons in England and Wales. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, cells in magistrates' courts will be used to hold suspects who are accused of more serious crimes.

Magistrates courts typically deal with what are known as 'summary offences', which include motoring offences, minor criminal damage and common assault.

Read More: 'Miracle' more mistakes not happening in prisons as Scottish jails slammed in report

Read More: Scotland's Chief Prisons Inspector says there are bigger issues than trans prisoners and focus should be on homelessness

A senior judge told the publication: "We have been told that this is a ‘short-term measure’, but nobody knows what that means."

It means that defendants charged with historic rape, or the rape of a child under 13, are 'likely to remain on bail'.

"What am I going to do if a jury finds someone guilty [of rape]," the judge said.

"Do I release that person who is now convicted back into the community, where the victim might see them? What will the victim think?"

HMP Wandsworth, south west London
HMP Wandsworth, south west London. Picture: Getty

Commenting on the issue, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our first priority is to keep the public safe from dangerous criminals.

"That is why we have ended automatic halfway release for serious sexual and violent criminals and increased the average time spent in prison by 3 years – cutting violent crime by nearly 50% since 2010.

“However, the criminal justice system has seen unprecedented growth in the prison population, following the pandemic and barristers’ strike, particularly among those awaiting trial, with 6,000 more prisoners on remand than pre-pandemic.

“The Prison Service has already put in place measures such as rapid deployment cells and doubling up cells to help manage these pressures, and the Government is carrying out the biggest prison building campaign since the Victorian era to build 20,000 new places, making sure we always have the places we need.”

The prison population in England and Wales stands at around 88,016, as of last Friday, Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures show.

This is just shy of the 88,670-space capacity across prisons in England and Wales.

A report published by the MoJ shows prison numbers are expected to soar past 94,000 by 2025.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

United States Isreal Palestinians

US death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after militant massacre in Israel

‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after Israel attacks, court hears

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strikes demolish Gaza neighbourhoods as power plant runs out of fuel

A BA flight has turned around

Airlines suspend flights from UK to Tel Aviv after plane turns back in Hamas barrage

Financial Markets Wall Street Birkenstock IPO

Birkenstock stumbles in US stock market debut

Rebekah Vardy has applied to trademark 'Wagatha'

Rebekah Vardy trademarks 'Wagatha' in 'two fingers' to Coleen Rooney after losing libel bid

The fire is believed to have destroyed over 1,000 vehicles.

Flights resume at Luton Airport after huge blaze tears through car park but thousands of passengers still affected

Earl Spencer

Charles Spencer, brother of Princess Diana, to release book on boarding school

Self-proclaimed danger tourist 'Lord Miles' has announced his intention to visit Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Gaza - just days after being released by the Taliban following 8 months in captivity.

British danger tourist 'Lord Miles' released by Taliban captors - as he announces intention to 'pop down' to war-torn Israel
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

Israeli strikes demolish Gaza neighbourhoods as power plant runs out of fuel

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky seeks Nato support in war against Russia

Sweden Environment

Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in Sweden

There are two synagogues in Watling Street: Radlett Reform Synagogue and Radlett United Synagogue.

Armed police step up patrols after man 'spotted carrying weapon near synagogue'

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Belgium’s prime minister Alexander De Croo

Belgium’s PM says country supports ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions

France Mona Lisa

Scientists pry new secrets from Leonardo’s Mona Lisa

Israel has deployed soldiers to its north

Israel urges people in its north to find shelter after mistaken 'hostile aircraft' alert

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Jake Marlowe

Devastated family confirms British man Jake Marlowe has died in Israel after Hamas massacre
Mexico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Lidia dissipates after hitting land at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta

Cleverly was forced to run for cover amid fears of a Hamas rocket attack

Foreign secretary James Cleverly forced to run for cover after Hamas rocket alarms set off in Israel
A BA flight has turned around

British Airways suspends all flights to Tel Aviv after flight turns back amid Hamas airstrikes
Israel Palestinians

Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack

Afghans bury hundreds of people killed in an earthquake in Herat province

Afghanistan shaken by fresh earthquake

Lush has come under fire for the sign

Lush hit with backlash after displaying anti-Israel sign in shop window after Hamas attacks
Young people who view extreme content online are more likely to grow up with unhealthy expectations about relationships, the report warns

Children exposed to misogynist views online 'five times more likely to think hurting people is OK'
'Boycot Israel' sparks backlash after pro-Palestine sign appears in Dublin store window

'Boycott Israel' sign sparks backlash after appearing in Lush store window display

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has spoken of her social media fears for children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan's fears for Archie and Lilibet as she admits social media worries

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit