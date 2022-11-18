Redesigned London Underground map shows the cheapest pints of beer near Tube stations

By Chris Samuel

London tech company Storekit has produced a redesigned Tube map to people where they can get the cheapest pint near a Tube station, as Brits face squeezes on spending during the cost of living crisis.

Among the 302 pubs included in the research, 30 of them are serving pints for less than £3, 23 are charging just £2.50, while 14 offer them for under £2.

Their research found that though the price of the average cheapest pint has gone up by 81p from £3.91 in 2019 to £4.47 this year, the price of the cheapest has dropped from £1.89 to £1.49.

Pints for just £1.49 can be found at four Wetherspoons pubs: Ruddles at Chadwell Heath’s The Eva Hart and Harrow-on-the-Hill’s Moon on the Hill, and Greene King IPA at Stepney Green’s Half Moon and Acton The Red Lion and Pineapple, and

Storekit also found that the most frequent cheapest is still Foster’s, as was the case in 2019, and the most frequent, most expensive pint is Beavertown Brewery's Neck Oil.

The most popular pint in Peroni, which is also frequently one of the highest priced.

In 2019, Storekit’s research found tube users were likely never very far from a cold one: the nearest boozer to a Tube station is only 0.18 miles away on average, and this drops to just 29 metres in zone one.

The closest pub to a station when measured “entrance to entrance”, is the Famous Cock in Islington.

The pub is a mere 10 feet from Highbury and Islington Station, which is served by Victoria line, as well as the London Overground's East and North London Lines.