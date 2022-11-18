'We all want lower taxes but sound money matters even more': Hunt insists Autumn Statement is a Conservative one

18 November 2022, 09:29 | Updated: 18 November 2022, 09:42

Jeremy Hunt spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Friday
Jeremy Hunt spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Friday. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Kit Heren

Jeremy Hunt has insisted that the 'eye-watering' tax rises in the mini-budget on Thursday are the right decision, despite "uncomfortable" headlines.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A total of £55bn in tax rises and spending cuts was confirmed by the chancellor on Thursday, which he said would make the recession quicker and less deep.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Friday, Mr Hunt said that bringing inflation under control was more important to him than criticism in the media.

He said: "People vote Conservative yes because they want low taxes.

"Most of all they Conservative because they want to know that we’re going to look after the economy, look after savings, look after the pound in their pocket."

He added: "This is a very Conservative set of measures. People choose Conservative governments because we face up to difficult decisions."

Jeremy Hunt leaving Downing Street on Thursday
Jeremy Hunt leaving Downing Street on Thursday to deliver his Autumn Statement. Picture: Getty

Referencing Margaret Thatcher who was in a similar position in the 1980s, he said: "They actually put up taxes because we've got to have sound money,.

"It's a very uncomfortable message because we all want lower taxes including me. The truth is sound money matters even more.

He referenced the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, who "said that because of my decisions, inflation will fall further, we will get sound money back sooner - that really matters for [people] who want to see the cost of living brought under control."

He added: "The Conservative thing to do is take difficult decisions - yes that means a lot of uncomfortable headlines but I think people want me to do the right thing.

The chancellor's £25bn in tax rises will come into force in 2023 while £30bn in spending cuts has been put off until the next election.

It leaves Britain facing the highest level of tax since the Second World War - with Labour warning of a "doom loop" in the economy.

British people will suffer the biggest drop in disposable income since the 1950s.

British people's incomes will fall by 7.1% from 2021-22 to 2022-23 on average, which means incomes will be where they were in 2013, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which also said the UK was now in recession.

Real household disposable incomes per person will tumble by 4.3% in 2022-23, the OBR said.

That will be the steepest drop since official records began in 1956-57.

Compounding the pain, that will be followed the very next year by the second largest fall, at 2.8%.

It will be only the third time since 1956-57 that disposable incomes fall two years in a row. The last time was after the financial crisis of 2008.

Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies called the figures "simply staggering."

"Real Household Disposable Income per person to fall more than 7% over next two years," he said on Twitter.

"Biggest fall on record. Taking incomes down to 2013 levels."

The drop would have been even sharper if it were not for the government's interventions, including the winter energy price guarantee.

The OBR's comments come in response to Mr Hunt announcing a series of ‘eye-watering’ tax rises and cuts to public spending in an Autumn Statement aimed at plugging the multi-billion pound hole in Britain’s finances.

Measures include:

  • Income tax thresholds frozen and top earners pay more
  • Windfall tax on energy firms rises to 35%
  • Less help on energy bills from next April
  • Living wage to rise to £10.42 per hour
  • Pensions to rise by 10.1% from April
  • Electric cars to be taxed

But there will be extra money for schools, social care and the NHS. The national living wage for the over-23s will also increase by nearly 10%.

Jeremy Hunt said: “We deliver a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and rebuild our economy.

“Our priorities are stability, growth and public services.”

He said the financial crisis was an “international one and pledged to respond with “British values.”

“Global factors are the primary cause” of soaring inflation, he added. He said inflation was higher in Germany, the Netherlands and Italy and interest rates were rising faster in other countries.

Follow the latest LIVE on Global player

Live updates: Hunt unveils a brutal package of tax rises and spending cuts

He said the world needs to be confident that Britain is able to pay its debts, saying “the United Kingdom will always pay its way.”

He unveiled a package plugging a £55bn black hole in the economy. The Office for Budget responsibility said the UK is now officially in a recession, predicting the economy will shrink by 1.4% next year.

The key measures announced on Thursday were:

  • Millions more people will pay more tax. The personal allowance threshold will be frozen until 2028 - keeping tax bands the same while pay goes up - and more people will move into higher tax brackets
  • More people to pay top rate of income tax. Threshold reduced from £150,000 to £125,140
  • Energy firms targeted with expanded windfall tax of 35% up from 25%

In other measures, he announced electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025 to make the system "fairer”. He said he will scale back support for energy bills from April 2023, and unveiled an increase in the national living wage from the current level of £9.50 for over 23s.

Mr Hunt also said he would be increasing benefits and the state pension in line with inflation.

He also announced an increase in budget for schools and the NHS, saying in 2023 and 2024 the government will invest an extra £2.3bn in schools.

He said there would be a public spending squeeze on all sectors except health - saying the NHS budget will be increased in each of the next two years by £3.3bn.

Mr Hunt said he was delivering a "balanced path to stability" which involves "taking difficult decisions".

The windfall tax on energy firms is expected to raise £14bn alone. The tax on oil and gas firms will increase and will be extended until March 2028 from December 2025.

"I have no objection to windfall taxes if they are genuinely about windfall profits caused by unexpected increases in energy prices," the Chancellor said.

"But any such tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise the cyclical nature of many energy businesses. Taking account of this, I have decided that from January 1st until March 2028 we will increase the Energy Profits Levy from 25% to 35%."

On a windfall tax on electricity generators, he said: "The structure of our energy market also creates windfall profits for low-carbon electricity generation so, from January 1st, we have also decided to introduce a new, temporary 45% levy on electricity generators. Together these taxes raise £14bn next year."

He told MPs: "Anyone who says there are easy answers is not being straight with the British people: some argue for spending cuts, but that would not be compatible with high-quality public services.

"Others say savings should be found by increasing taxes but Conservatives know that high tax economies damage enterprise and erode freedom.

"We want low taxes and sound money. But sound money has to come first because inflation eats away at the pound in people's pockets even more insidiously than taxes.

"So, with just under half of the £55 billion consolidation coming from tax, and just over half from spending, this is a balanced plan for stability."

Speaking later about the impact of the Sunak government on the economy, he claimed: "The overall impact of these changes that we're making is that the recession that we now appear to be in is shallower than it would have been."

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: "The chancellor is saying today he will be honest, so let's be honest - no one was talking about cuts to public spending two months ago and no other advanced economy is cutting spending or increasing taxes on working people as they head into recession.

"This government has forced our economy into a doom loop, where low growth leads to higher taxes, lower investments and squeezed wages, with the running down of public services — all of which hits economic growth again."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham

Danger to life warnings as Met Office issues amber alert with heavy rains set to batter parts of UK

Christian Kuta-Dankwa, 19, said he had acted in self-defence

Teenager guilty of murder after stabbing man to death with his own knife in drug turf feud

Martin Lewis has warned of a 41% rise in energy bills by next winter

Martin Lewis warns Brits in ‘squeezed middle’ face 41% rise on energy bills next winter

Jeremy Hunt has been urged not to raise fuel duty

MPs urge Jeremy Hunt to ease drivers' pain by not hiking fuel duty, as experts' warn of 12p per litre price rise

Carol Leigh, a working prostitute and sex worker’s advocate, poses for a photo in San Francisco in 1996

Carol Leigh, activist who coined the term ‘sex work’, dies at 71

Nick Ferrari criticised Kit Malthouse

'Stop blaming Putin for 12 years of Tory misrule': Nick Ferrari spars with Conservative MP

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia

United States moves to shield Saudi crown prince over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Twitter's offices were locked after hundreds of workers resigned

Elon Musk locks Twitter staff out of offices as hundreds of people quit their jobs

Jorge Drexler poses in the press room with his Grammys at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas

Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler wins six Latin Grammys

Booze ban: Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, head of the QFA, (L) and Qatar national team manager Talal Al-Kaabi (R) attend Qatar's training session this week

Qatari royals demand total ban on booze sales at World Cup stadiums 48 hours before tournament begins

Harvey Weinstein

Prosecution rests case at Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial

Royal Mail workers will walk out on Christmas Eve and throughout December

Royal Mail workers to strike on Christmas Eve and throughout December as present deliveries thrown into chaos

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

The Denningtons have seen their sentences massively increased

Cruel woman who made girl eat her own vomit gets jail time quadrupled after judges find sentence was too lenient

Two of the farthest galaxies seen to date captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in the outer regions of the giant galaxy cluster Abell 2744

Webb Space Telescope spots early galaxies hidden from Hubble

Cory Patterson threatened to crash a stolen plane into a Walmart

Airport worker who stole plane and threatened to crash it into supermarket dies in prison

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brittney Griner

Basketball star Brittney Griner begins serving sentence in Russian penal colony

Sangita Myska and Sarah Pennells

24-year-old 'struggling to make ends meet' on £34,000 salary amid cost of living crisis

Stock photo of easyJet plane

Middle-aged passenger dies onboard EasyJet flight after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts
Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER Landing At London Heathrow Airport

'Major disruption' expected at Heathrow Airport as workers go on strike

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries is set to air within weeks, an insider has claimed.

Harry and Meghan Netflix TV documentary set to 'air within weeks' despite them 'wanting it delayed'
The officer took advantage of a beer promotion

Police officer banned from job for life after using fake emails to order dozens of free Heinekens while watching England
Britain faces being battered by floods and strong winds

Weather warnings as Britain to be battered by strong wind, floods and first snow of autumn

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington

Pelosi will not seek leadership role but plans to stay in Congress

Robert Clary

Robert Clary, last of the Hogan’s Heroes stars, dies aged 96

Netherlands Ukraine Plane MH17 Verdict

Dutch court convicts three over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Autumn statement has done nothing to help people with their heating bills

Autumn statement has done nothing to help consumers keep the heating on

Tom Swarbrick

'What is Conservative about hammering the working poor?' Tom Swarbrick asks Tory MP

Chancellor forgotten about working poor

Teacher complains that the UK's economic crisis forces them to put house reno on hold

Andrew Marr reflects on today's budget implications

Marr: Sunak and Hunt's tricky accounting means it may fall to Labour to impose spending cuts
Sangita Myska responds to Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement

Autumn Statement is 'quickest U-turn in economic history': Sangita Myska

Sadiq Khan reveals the inspirations behind his Clear the Air podcast

Sadiq Khan: The people who are giving us hope amid the climate crisis

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

Nick Ferrari on govt. spending

Nick Ferrari stunned as damning report reveals Government wasted £14bn

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit