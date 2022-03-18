Triple stabbing leaves one man dead in Richmond as murder probe launched

The incident happened on Maguire Drive in Richmond. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A murder investigation is under way after a triple stabbing in Richmond, south west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Maguire Drive, Richmond, at 11:20pm on Thursday night.

Three men then self-presented at hospital, with injuries believed to be the result of stabbing.

One of the men - believed to be aged 31 - has since died, according to Police.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

#UPDATE | We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in #Richmond.



Police were called to reports of a stabbing in in the area of Maguire Drive last night.



Two men have been arrested and remain in custody. https://t.co/hcClstt2yw — Richmond Police (@MPSRichmond) March 18, 2022

The other two men had non life-threatening injuries and have since been arrested on suspicion of affray.

An urgent investigation is under way, led led by homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, and a crime scene is in place.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call 101 ref 8004/17Mar, or contact Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.