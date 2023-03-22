Shocking moment road rage pensioner chases motorcyclist through streets and slams into him, knocking him off his bike

The road rage incident took place last August. Picture: CPS

By Kit Heren

This is the terrifying moment an old age pensioner pursued a motorbike rider through the streets in his car, chasing him onto a dirt track and knocking him off his bike.

Graham Robinson, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and obstructing police and was sentenced to eight months behind bars for knocking down motorcyclist Liam Guest.

The incident took place on August 5 last year in north Wales, when Robinson was crossing the bridge from Rhyl to Kinmel Bay with Mr Guest behind him.

Mr Guest allegedly spat at Robinson and called him a p****. Robinson then took off after him, saying: "I am going to knock you off your bike."

The chase then ensued, with Robinson reaching speeds in excess of 50mph on the roads and above 40mph on dirt tracks.

Mr Guest was hurled from his bike and suffered cuts and scrapes, and says he still has flashbacks.

The motorcyclist being pursued by the driver. Picture: CPS

Robinson's own dashcam captures the entire chase, although the pensioner lied to police at first and said it was broken.

Prosecutor Rosemary Proctor said: "There was a substantial risk of danger in particular to Mr Guest and those in their gardens next to the dirt path."

Simon Killeen, defending, said what Robinson did was "completely out of character”, and the pensioner has no previous convictions. He was also stressed because his wife was ill.

The defence lawyer said Mr Guest hit Robinson's wing mirror as he drove past. His client then made an "appalling" decision to go after the Mr Guest, he said. Mr Killeen added: “He’s highly unlikely to be back before this court again.”

The driver pursuing the motorcyclist. Picture: CPS

Judge Timothy Petts said Robinson had used his car "as a weapon against a vulnerable road user,” though he accepted the mitigating factors.

The judge also said that the pensioner used his vehicle in a "grossly disproportionate way".

He said to Robinson: “For anyone to use their car as a weapon as you were doing to settle a grudge with a more vulnerable road user is highly dangerous and the sentence has to reflect that.

"You were driving completely out of control."It’s no thanks to you the injuries were not more serious than they were."