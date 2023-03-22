Shocking moment road rage pensioner chases motorcyclist through streets and slams into him, knocking him off his bike

22 March 2023, 15:47

The road rage incident took place last August
The road rage incident took place last August. Picture: CPS

By Kit Heren

This is the terrifying moment an old age pensioner pursued a motorbike rider through the streets in his car, chasing him onto a dirt track and knocking him off his bike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Graham Robinson, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and obstructing police and was sentenced to eight months behind bars for knocking down motorcyclist Liam Guest.

The incident took place on August 5 last year in north Wales, when Robinson was crossing the bridge from Rhyl to Kinmel Bay with Mr Guest behind him.

Mr Guest allegedly spat at Robinson and called him a p****. Robinson then took off after him, saying: "I am going to knock you off your bike."

The chase then ensued, with Robinson reaching speeds in excess of 50mph on the roads and above 40mph on dirt tracks.

Mr Guest was hurled from his bike and suffered cuts and scrapes, and says he still has flashbacks.

The motorcyclist being pursued by the driver
The motorcyclist being pursued by the driver. Picture: CPS

Robinson's own dashcam captures the entire chase, although the pensioner lied to police at first and said it was broken.

Prosecutor Rosemary Proctor said: "There was a substantial risk of danger in particular to Mr Guest and those in their gardens next to the dirt path."

Simon Killeen, defending, said what Robinson did was "completely out of character”, and the pensioner has no previous convictions. He was also stressed because his wife was ill.

The defence lawyer said Mr Guest hit Robinson's wing mirror as he drove past. His client then made an "appalling" decision to go after the Mr Guest, he said. Mr Killeen added: “He’s highly unlikely to be back before this court again.”

The driver pursuing the motorcyclist
The driver pursuing the motorcyclist. Picture: CPS

Judge Timothy Petts said Robinson had used his car "as a weapon against a vulnerable road user,” though he accepted the mitigating factors.

The judge also said that the pensioner used his vehicle in a "grossly disproportionate way".

Read more: Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

Read more: Anger over police poster listing rape as 'non-emergency' that should be reported online

He said to Robinson: “For anyone to use their car as a weapon as you were doing to settle a grudge with a more vulnerable road user is highly dangerous and the sentence has to reflect that.

"You were driving completely out of control."It’s no thanks to you the injuries were not more serious than they were."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 18-year-old skier died in an avalanche

British skier, 18, dies in Swiss avalanche, with police still hunting for the other person buried in snow on the mountain
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv

Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Britain's 'most unwanted home' https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131996066#/?channel=RES_BUY

‘Britain’s most unwanted home’ has been sitting on the market for over 14 years

The video posted online showed Tekashi walking past a crowd of shocked onlookers.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten to a pulp in changing room of LA Fitness gym in Miami

French president Emmanuel Macron

Macron wants French pension plan implemented by ‘end of year’

The duke's candour about past drug use in his memoir has caused a stir about his US visa application.

Prince Harry's drug use could threaten his US visa, lawyer says

The planes flying over Europe

US nuclear bombers join NATO jets in mission over Europe's skies in show of strength to Vladimir Putin as tensions grow

Lindsey Bauer is now working at Bristol University

Teacher banned for sending 'aggressively sexual' texts to student is now working at university

An official uses a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia

Muslims in Asia begin marking holy month of Ramadan

Donald Trump alongside his lawyer and Stormy Daniels

Why could Donald Trump be getting arrested?

US authorities are preparing for civil unrest in the event of Trump's arrest.

Ring of steel around US landmarks as nation on tenterhooks ahead of Donald Trump ‘arrest’

Julia Wendell (l) who claims to be Madeliene McCann (r). Inset Julia with private detective Pia Johansson

Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Boris Johnson picture alongside Houses of Parliament

What is the Privileges Committee? And who is on it?

A retired army soldier, right, protests demanding better pay and clashes with Lebanese army and riot police in Beirut

Security forces fire tear gas as Lebanon protesters try to storm government HQ

Ship collapses at Leith dry dock

25 injured with 15 in hospital after ship owned by Microsoft founder's estate topples over in Edinburgh dockyard

Latest News

See more Latest News

US and South Korean soldiers gather before a combined live-fire exercise in Pocheon, South Korea

North Korea fires cruise missiles as allies stage drills

Andrew Marr decoded what he thinks Boris Johnson's defence will be

I didn’t do it, or if I did, I didn’t knowingly do it: Andrew Marr decodes Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence
St Saviour's C of E Primary School

Girl, 5, dies of extremely rare Strep A infection at school in west London

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson Partygate: What happened and why is he being investigated?

Emergency personnel work at the scene following a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv in Ukraine

Russian drones kill four at student dormitory in Ukraine as rival summits end

Chinese president Xi Jinping, centre left, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, walk after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin in Russia

President Xi’s visit to Russia one of ‘friendship and peace’, says China

An eyewitness of the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash has suggested that the actress was the one responsible for the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow left retired optometrist with brain damage after 'slamming' into him in ski crash, court hears
Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son

Video shows US hospital patient pinned to floor before his death

The Privileges Committee has published new evidence relating to claims Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over partygate

Boris Johnson 'could have shut down parties but didn't,' says official as more Partygate evidence released
Boris Johnson is facing a panel of MPs this afternoon

‘Hand on heart I did not lie to the House’: Boris Johnson battles to clear his name in four-hour Partygate showdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’
LBC Presenter Andrew Marr gave his LBC Views on the war in Iraq twenty years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit