Rob Burrow's widow and children lay flowers at memorial to rugby league legend, as fans gather to pay tribute

4 June 2024, 18:37

Rob Burrow's wife and children lay flowers in tribute

By Kit Heren

Rob Burrow's widow and children have been seen laying flowers down to him at a memorial for the rugby league legend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Leeds Rhinos player died aged 41 on Sunday, five years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

He left behind his wife Lindsey and their three children, Macy, Jackson and Maya, joined fans in paying tribute to Mr Burrow at Headingley stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

After setting down their flowers, they walked around the extensive array of tributes from supporters to their late father and husband.

Mr Burrow's death has caused an outpouring of support both from within the rugby league community and across the UK, after his tireless campaigning for MND causes.

Read more: 'By the time you watch this I will no longer be here': Rob Burrow's final message after death from motor neurone disease

Read more: 'Simply the best': Rob Burrow's wife pays tribute after his death, as best friend Kevin Sinfield says he is 'heartbroken'

Rob Burrow with his children, left to right Macy, 11, Jackson, 4, Maya 8 and his wife Lindsey Burrow in 2023
Rob Burrow with his children, left to right Macy, 11, Jackson, 4, Maya 8 and his wife Lindsey Burrow in 2023. Picture: Alamy

In his final message, released after his death, he said: "I want to live in a world free of MND. By the time you watch this I will no longer be here. I'm just a lad from Yorkshire who got to live out his dream of playing rugby league."

Recalling his youth playing rugby league, he said: "The guys always seemed to be a lot lot bigger than me. It inspired me to be more determined."

Thinking back to his diagnosis with the disease, he said: "My family told me I was slurring my speech a bit but I didn't take notice or believe them.

His wife Lindsey added: "I remember that moment being told it's not good news. Asking how long and them saying two years. Rob said 'thank god it's me and not the kids'. That's all he was bothered about."

Read More: Wembley to stage tributes to Rob Burrow after the rugby legend died following a long battle with MND

Read more: 'Simply the best': Rob Burrow's wife pays tribute after his death, as best friend Kevin Sinfield says he is 'heartbroken'

Rob Burrow has died aged 41
Rob Burrow has died aged 41. Picture: Alamy

Burrow added of his attitude to the condition: "I'm a fighter, to be honest. I'll certainly be swinging, I'm not going to give in, not until my last breath.

"I'm a prisoner in my own body, that's the way MND gets you.

"I think I would've broken down if it was me but Lindsey has this unwavering patience."

Burrow cried when asked about the effect of his condition on his family, adding: "I had no idea how my family would cope. They've become a beacon of hope for families in the same situation as ours.'

He added: "I have had such a great life. I have been gifted with the most incredible wife and three children. I hope they know how much I love them."

Lindsey said in a separate tribute: "Although we knew this day would arrive, I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our loving, kind, caring husband and father has departed.

"I was incredibly proud and fortunate to call Rob my husband. I am unbelievably proud of the campaigning he's done to raise awareness and the millions of pounds that have been raised in his name for MND charities.

Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey Burrow on May 12
Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey Burrow on May 12. Picture: Alamy

"I would like to thank the Rugby League community and everyone for their outpouring of love and support since Rob's diagnosis. I truly appreciate every message of support, and fundraising that has been done.

"My priority is to make Rob proud, and to bring our three children up as Rob would want and ensure their happiness and wellbeing.

"We will continue to keep Rob's legacy alive. We will continue to 'bang the drum' and do our best to try and help others. We take comfort from how much people's love and continued support meant to Rob through his most vulnerable times.

"He was simply the best."

Rob Burrow’s family look at the tributes at Headingley stadium

File photo dated 05/04/22 of former rugby league player Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey arriving at Windsor Castle to receive his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).
File photo dated 05/04/22 of former rugby league player Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey arriving at Windsor Castle to receive his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). Picture: Alamy

Mr Sinfield said the loss was "pretty raw still" as he attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds on Monday alongside members of his family.

Fighting back tears, he said: "I wish he could have seen the outpouring of love.

"I think we all lose special people but it's very, very rare you lose someone who's so special to so many different people.

Tributes laid for Rob Burrow
Tributes laid for Rob Burrow in Leeds. Picture: Getty

Sinfield said Burrow was "a superhuman superman in a game of big, strong athletes".

He told the BBC: "Then to come here today and see some of the fruits of Rob's work, he was so proud of this and we've heard they're going to try and build it in record time now, because that's what Rob did, he broke records.

"He wanted people to have a better outlook on life, he wanted people to have hope, he wanted to find a cure for this disease."

Before his death, Burrow had spearheaded a £6.8 million appeal for Leeds Hospitals Charity, where he received care, for a centre for those with MND living in and around the city.

Since Burrow's death was announced on Sunday evening, the appeal has received more than 1,000 donations.

Sinfield said: "I'm sure there'll be a big photo of Rob in this building and I'm sure there'll be some little kids who walk through with parents and grandparents and relatives who ask 'who's that' - and I'm also very, very sure that the answer that they'll get is 'he was the legend behind this building' and that's some legacy for him to leave."

Read more: General Election LIVE: Labour and Conservatives launch election ‘battle’ buses as campaign enters second weekend

Friends and family of Rub Burrow during a ground breaking ceremony at the new £6 million Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds
Friends and family of Rub Burrow during a ground breaking ceremony at the new £6 million Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds. Picture: Alamy

"As you can see, it's pretty raw still.

"He'll leave a massive hole and I know there will be a lot of people out there who are heartbroken this morning at the news from yesterday.

"What's really important is Rob Burrow continues to live forever. I'm sure the MND community and everyone who's supported us previously will make sure that Rob's name is at the forefront of everything we do going forward."

Read more: Rob Burrow's tearful parents watch as work begins on hero's final wish - an MND centre to help others

Wife Lindsey said the father-of-three wished for ground to be broken today so work could start on the new £6.8million purpose-built care centre which he spearheaded fundraising efforts for.

This morning his friend Phil Daly said that despite the grief following his loss, "Rob wouldn't want us to waste a day" in the battle with MND.

The 41-year-old had helped raise money for Leeds Hospitals Charity, where he received care, in the years following his diagnosis.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith consoles Irene Burrow, Mother of Rob Burrow, near tributes left in memory of
Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith consoles Irene Burrow, Mother of Rob Burrow, near tributes left in memory of. Picture: Getty

In a personally signed message on X, the Prince of Wales wrote: "A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.'

"Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W".

Burrow was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours list for his services to rugby league and the MND community and was promoted to a CBE in the 2024 New Year Honours.

Read more: Firefighter dies and train derails amid heavy rain and flooding in Germany

Prince William awarded Kevin Sunfield and Rob Burrow a CBE for their efforts to raise awareness for MND
Prince William awarded Kevin Sunfield and Rob Burrow a CBE for their efforts to raise awareness for MND. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians recover 360 bodies in north Gaza killed in Israeli offensive

Nigel Farage has responded to the milkshake stunt

Nigel Farage laughs off McDonald's milkshake stunt as election rivals condemn 'assault' and two suspects arrested

Vida and Quaker are enjoying a summer holiday in the Chilterns

Army issues heartwarming update on Household Cavalry horses who ran through streets of London covered in blood

India Election

Modi claims victory for his alliance in India’s general election

A 27-year-old watch seller handed himself in a 'wooded area' the day after two men robbed the dealership in a £2.8m robbery, an inquest has heard.

Watch dealer hangs himself in woods day after London jewellers was robbed in '£2.8m raid', inquest told

Rashane Douglas killed two men

Teenager jailed for murdering two men outside Halifax nightclub in row over woman, as devastated mums pay tribute

Romania Traditional Blouse

Romanian minister asks Louis Vuitton to acknowledge blouse inspired garments

Denmark Fire Recovered Art

More than 90% of cultural items at Danish stock exchange rescued from fire

Hunter Biden

US President’s brother among witnesses expected at Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Election 2020 Fake Electors Wisconsin

State attorney general files charges against Trump’s 2020 lawyers

Hubble Telescope

Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope temporarily pauses observations after malfunction

Charlie Cosser, 17, from Milford, Surrey, was stabbed three times in the chest at a rural farmhouse as the teenagers celebrated the end of the school term on 23 July 2023.

Teenager guilty of murder after stabbing boy, 17, he'd never met to death on dance floor at end-of-term party

Two people arrested after milkshake thrown over Nigel Farage during his campaign launch in Clacton

Two arrested after Nigel Farage has McDonald's milkshake thrown into his face during campaign launch

Election officials carry sealed electronic voting machines at a counting center in Mumbai, India

India election: Modi’s coalition leads but opposition is stiffer than expected

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-REFORM-FARAGE

He’s not lovin' it: Moment Nigel Farage has McDonald’s milkshake thrown into his face while campaigning in Clacton

Latest News

See more Latest News

June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

Nigel Farage has launched his MP bid in Clacton-on-Sea

The Farage Factor: Nigel mobbed as he promises to be 'bloody nuisance' as he launches MP bid in Clacton
Lauren Pisciotta alleges the star sent her lewd texts and performed sex acts while on the phone with her

Kanye West sued by ex-assistant who claims rapper bombarded her with explicit images and masturbated in front of her
Fans will pay tribute to Rob Burrow at Wembley on Saturday

Wembley to stage tributes to Rob Burrow after the rugby legend died following a long battle with MND
Ambulances lined up outside London's Kings College Hospital A&E (file image)

Critical incident declared as London hospitals cancel operations due to 'cyber attack'

A man was rescued from the crane above a fire in Canning Town

Man plucked to safety from crane as fire rages at building site in Canning Town in east London
Hundreds of passengers are facing delays at the French border

Calais carnage: Brits hit by 'five-hour' delays at French border with schoolchildren among passengers stranded
German police officers commemorate a colleague in Mannheim

German authorities find evidence of Islamic extremist motive in knife attack

Ms Knox has come under fire in recent years for her 'tasteless' comments across social media.

Amanda Knox to return to Italian court to defend herself against 16-year-old slander conviction
Amie Gray suffered fatal injuries at Durley Chine Beach

November trial date set for man accused of Bournemouth seafront murder of Amie Gray

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit