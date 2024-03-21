Former Manchester City and Brazil star Robinho to serve nine-year prison sentence for rape

21 March 2024, 05:20

Robinho will serve a nine-year sentence in Brazil.
Robinho will serve a nine-year sentence in Brazil.

By Kit Heren and Jenny Medlicott

Former Man City star Robinho will serve a nine-year prison sentence in Brazil after being convicted of rape in Italy seven years ago, Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled.

Robinho, 40, was convicted of rape in 2017 for his part in a group sexual assault in 2013 when he played for AC Milan.

Italy issued an arrest warrant for the former forward, who also gained 100 Brazil caps, before he was sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence.

Robinho continues to deny any wrongdoing and insists his sexual relations with the woman at a Milan bar were consensual.

Despite being convicted, he has avoided jail for seven years while living in Sao Paulo.

Brazil does not extradite its own citizens, which led Italy to seek his imprisonment in his home nation.

Robinho
Robinho.

He will now serve his sentence in Brazil at the request of Italian authorities after nine of 15 judges voted in favour of the player serving his sentence in his home country.

The vote was not to determine whether he was guilty or innocent, but rather whether he should serve the sentence in Brazil.

The first judge to vote, Francisco Falcao, said Robinho could not go unpunished and that diplomatic friction between Brazil and Italy could emerge if the sentence was not served.

"There's no obstacle to validate the execution of his sentence. It was confirmed by a court in Milan, which is the competent authority in this case," he said.

Robinho
Robinho.

"The conviction is final. The defendant was not put on trial in absence in Italy, he had representation."

Robinho, who lives in Santos near Sao Paulo, could still appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. His lawyer has said that he wants a retrial in Brazil.

He handed over his passport to the authorities in March last year.

Robinho played 100 times for Brazil
Robinho played 100 times for Brazil.

Robinho was signed by Manchester City in 2008 for £32.5 million, heralding the start of club's new era of wealth under their Abu Dhabi owners.

He had a good first few months but never fully settled and moved on after a season and a half, having played 53 times and scored 16 goals in all competitions.

Sunken Ship Florida

Shipwreck found off Florida Keys identified as 18th century British frigate

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Three London Clinic staff members under investigation over 'attempts to access Princess Kate's medical records'
Junior doctors demonstrate in Trafalgar Square before marching to the Department of Health, April 11, 2023

Junior doctors vote by 98 per cent to continue strike action for another six months over pay dispute
Downing Street has urged the public to 'get behind the Princess of Wales'.

Leave Kate alone: Downing Street urges public to 'get behind Princess' as she recovers from abdominal surgery
Snow could hit the UK later this month

Exact date huge snow storm forecast for later this month

Hospital Shooting Inmate

Three US prison officers shot as gunman helps inmate escape from hospital

Sinclair General Stores on the island of Sanday, Orkney, had intended to order just 80 easter eggs but were instead left with hundreds of boxes

Remote Scottish island has more Easter eggs than residents after local shop makes massive ordering blunder
James Bond is an iconic character that has appeared in 26 films

Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on James Bond casting rumours

MI6 chief and civil service boss end Garrick Club membership after criticism over access for women

MI6 chief and civil service boss end Garrick Club membership after criticism over its exclusion of women
Luke D'Wit has been convicted unanimously of murdering a married couple after poisoning them with fentanyl

Horrifying moment daughter finds her millionaire parents dead after they were murdered with fentanyl by IT worker

