Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Charles, Camilla and Andrew. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles is hoping to allow regular folk the chance to rent out the famous Royal Lodge, though is struggling to remove Prince Andrew in order to do so.

The Royals have a number of exuberant properties, including ones that can be rented by members of the public - one for as little as £26.

The Duke of York, 64, is reportedly refusing to leave the 30-room lodge, which has been subject to around £7.5 million in repairs.

But the King is looking to take back control of the lodge, which he hopes could bring in around £1 million in rental income for the Crown.

Charles and Camilla at their Wales home. Picture: Getty

An insider told The Sun: “It makes sense for Royal Lodge to be handed back to Crown Estates, which can pay for the much-needed repairs and renovations.

“It could then be rented to earn money for them, the King’s coffers and the country rather than being a drain on everyone’s resources.”

William has followed in the footsteps of his father in managing a huge property portfolio after he inherited a series of homes when he became Prince of Wales.

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York. Picture: Alamy

The portfolio is estimated to be worth around £1bn and is spread across 23 counties in England and Wales.

Due to the cost-of-living crisis, William slashed the price of one property in Cornwall, which means a week's stay for four people will cost £21 per head, per night.

It is unclear how much the King would charge to stay in the Royal Lodge, though experts have suggested it would also be as low-priced as possible.