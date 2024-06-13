Prince Andrew may deploy ‘secret weapon’ amid ongoing standoff over Royal Lodge home with King Charles

13 June 2024, 16:24

Prince Andrew has a 'secret weapon' amid his ongoing Royal Lodge row with King Charles.
Prince Andrew has a 'secret weapon' amid his ongoing Royal Lodge row with King Charles. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Andrew may reportedly ‘deploy a secret weapon’ in his row with King Charles to remove him from his Royal Lodge home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King Charles allegedly threatened to sever ties with Andrew over his refusal to vacate the £30 million property.

But according to one source, the Duke of York may have a secret weapon up his sleeve that he hopes will help keep him in the property.

Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward said that Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, could be key as Charles is ‘especially fond’ of them.

She told Fabulous: “The princesses are Andrew’s secret weapon.

“They are very popular amongst the royal family and Charles is especially fond of them.

“They are his passport now he has lost everything.”

Andrew’s daughters know their father is happy at the Lodge, Ingrid added.

“It is his home and it has been their home for many years too.

“Their childhood was all over the place and Royal Lodge was the one stability they had.

“They love their dad and want to help him if they possibly can. Their mum can’t do anything but they can.”

Prince Andrew reportedly has a 'secret weapon' to try and stay in the Royal Lodge.
Prince Andrew reportedly has a 'secret weapon' to try and stay in the Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy

According to reports from previous Palace Sources, the King could “reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide” if the Duke doesn’t vacate the property.

Despite being asked to downsize, Andrew has repeatedly refused to leave the Lodge, according to The Times.

It comes after it was revealed last year that the Duke of York turned down the chance to move into Frogmore Cottage, after Prince Harry and Meghan left the property for California.

A source told the paper: "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.

The ongoing row between Charles and his brother Andrew has reportedly been dubbed the ‘siege of the Royal Lodge’ by insiders, as the Duke continues to resist requests for him to leave.

A friend also told The Times: “It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad.

“But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the Duke.

"The only question now is when he will realise that he has become a prisoner of his own pride - and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family."

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for 20 years, having signed a 75-year lease on it.

The Lodge encompasses 40 hectares in the heart of Windsor Great Park, with the property boasting 30 rooms - seven of which are bedrooms.

