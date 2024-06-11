Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters

11 June 2024, 13:46 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 14:18

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.
Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit. Picture: X/AnimalRising

By Jenny Medlicott

Animal Rising protesters have put a giant sticker over the new portrait of King Charles at the Philip Mould Gallery in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The protesters defaced the latest portrait of the King at around midday on Tuesday in an attack on the RSPCA.

A video shared by the group online shows two members from the group gluing over an image of Wallace, from the stop-motion animation Wallace and Gromit, over the King’s face and a speech bubble next to it.

The speech bubble reads: “No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSCPA farms!”

Animal Rising said the incident was aimed at highlighting the animal rights group's alleged "damning investigation" into 45 RSPCA "assured" farms.

Read more: Nigel Farage ducks for cover after man hurls missile at him on Reform UK battle bus, as suspect arrested

Read more: Last sighting of Dr Michael Mosley: New CCTV emerges showing health guru two hours before he died ‘of heat exhaustion’

The King is royal patron of the RSPCA and Animal Rising called on the monarch to suspend his support for the charity.

Daniel Juniper, a former early years practitioner and one of those involved, said: "With King Charles being such a big fan of Wallace and Gromit, we couldn't think of a better way to draw his attention to the horrific scenes on RSPCA Assured farms.

"Even though we hope this is amusing to His Majesty, we also call on him to seriously reconsider if he wants to be associated with the awful suffering across farms being endorsed by the RSPCA.

"Charles has made it clear he is sensitive to the suffering of animals in UK farms; now is the perfect time for him to step up and call on the RSPCA to drop the Assured Scheme and tell the truth about animal farming."

The portrait is on public display at the Philip Mould Gallery in London.

The protesters stuck the giant poster over the new portrait.
The protesters stuck the giant poster over the new portrait. Picture: X/AnimalRising

Last month, the artwork was unveiled as the first official portrait of the King since his Coronation.

It was first commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then-Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company.

The artist Jonathan Yeo began the work in 2021 with the first sittings at Highgrove and Clarence House.

Animal Rising describes itself as a non-violent, people-powered organisation working towards a sustainable future where humanity shares a positive relationship with animals and nature.

The report on the RSPCA, released by Animal Rising on Sunday, contains findings from investigations on 45 farms across the UK featuring chickens, pigs, salmon, and trout.

It alleges 280 legal breaches and 94 breaches of Defra (Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) regulations, with Animal Rising calling on the RSPCA to drop the scheme.

LBC has approached the RSPCA for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a ceremony at the Danish monument outside of Sainte Marie du Mont, Normandy

‘I am not quite myself,’ says Danish PM in first TV interview since assault

Hunter Biden departs from federal court

Jurors resume deliberations in gun case against Hunter Biden

The Malawi Defence Force aircraft "went off the radar" on Monday morning

Malawi vice president confirmed dead as plane found destroyed after crash

Dr Michael Mosley died last week on the Greek island of Symi

Greek police deny having CCTV showing Dr Michael Mosley's last movements four days before he was found

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media as after meeting with families and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas, during his visit to Tel Aviv

US Secretary of State again calls on Hamas to accept Gaza ceasefire plan

Malawi-Vice-President-Missing-Plane

Malawi’s vice president and nine others killed in plane crash

Tensions are rising between South Korea and North Korea

South Korean soldiers open fire after North Korean troops cross border in major escalation of simmering tensions

The UK could be set to roast in nearly 30C heat for 3 days in the second half of June after two weeks of unseasonably cold weather.

It’s June - why is it so cold? Is a ‘mega heatwave' really coming?

Rishi Sunak unveiled the Tory manifesto today

Tax cuts, stamp duty slashed and halving migration: Sunak rolls the dice at Tory manifesto launch

Two men and two women left the North Wales pub

Moment four ‘dine and dashers’ sneak out of pub without paying £63 bill

Nigel Farage was attacked again on Tuesday

Nigel Farage ducks for cover after man hurls missile at him on Reform UK battle bus, as suspect arrested

China Cornell Instructors Attacked

Man arrested over stabbing of four US college instructors in Chinese park

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talk at the start of the recovery conference in Berlin, Germany

Zelensky appeals for help with Ukraine’s energy network at recovery conference

Over a hundred people were treated in a Bangkok hospital

Injured Singapore Airlines air turbulence passengers offered $10,000 in compensation

Russian troops prepare a missile launcher for joint Russian-Belarusian drills intended to train the military to use tactical nuclear weapons

Russia and Belarus launch second stage of tactical nuclear weapons drills

Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli bombing in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip s

Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups may have committed war crimes – UN

Latest News

See more Latest News

Richard Tice has defended comments made by a Reform UK spokesperson after it was revealed a candidate had said the UK would have been "far better" if it had "taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality" instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two.

‘His dad is on his deathbed’: Richard Tice defends Reform UK spokesperson after candidate’s Hitler comments
Israeli military officers march in the Palestinians Al Fara’a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank following an Israeli military raid

Hamas commander killed in West Bank clash with Israeli forces

Gary Glitter

Gary Glitter ordered to pay more than £500,000 to woman he sexually abused as a child

Victoria Cilliers survived falling 4,000 feet

Inside the world of parachute murder plotter who was jailed for life for trying to kill his wife
Soldiers of 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard pose for a photo at the 155mm self-propelled gun M109 Paladin at the front line, near Kreminna

US lifts weapons ban on controversial Ukrainian military unit

Thai rescuer carries a survived chicken from a fire at the Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok, Thailand

Fire at famous Thailand market kills hundreds of caged animals

New CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of Dr Michael Mosley's life two hours before he died.

Last sighting of Dr Michael Mosley: New CCTV emerges showing health guru two hours before he died ‘of heat exhaustion’
Acting detective inspector Andrew Saunders gives a media update on the search for Tom Phillips and his children

New Zealand renews search for father who vanished into forest with children

The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima, left, greets government officials upon his return from South Korea in Lillongwe on Sunday, June 9

Soldiers in Malawi search forests for missing plane carrying vice president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024
Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit