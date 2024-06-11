Nigel Farage ducks for cover after man hurls missile at him on Reform UK battle bus, as suspect arrested

Nigel Farage was attacked again on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Nigel Farage was forced to duck for cover on Tuesday after a man hurled a missile at him while he was out campaigning for Reform UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Farage was standing in the party's open-top campaign bus in Barnsley when the man started throwing objects at him.

The Reform leader said afterwards that he thought the objects were a coffee cup, followed by some cement from a building site.

Neither of the objects hit Mr Farage, and the 28-year-old man has since been arrested.

Mr Farage added: "My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today. I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country."

Officers said: "We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences following disorder in Barnsley Town Centre today (11 June).

"It is believed that the man threw objects from a nearby construction area. A suspect was quickly detained and remains in police custody."

My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today.



I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country. pic.twitter.com/40Zu56KcBL — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 11, 2024

This is the second time that Mr Farage has been attacked so far this General Election campaign. A woman threw a milkshake at him last week, and has since been charged.

Reform said on Tuesday: "Twice attacked, but never defeated. An attack on any political candidate is an attack on democracy itself. Reform UK’s mission for justice and democracy stands firm".

Police officers escort a person after he threw a cup towards Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, Mr Farage was addressing cheering supporters from the top of the bus when the assault took place.

In a video posted by the Reform leader, the man can be seen throwing the missiles from a fenced-off building site across the street from the bus.

He was thrown out of the building site by the workers, and ran off down the street.

Police can be seen chasing him briefly, before one officer catches him, to loud cheers and applause from passers-by.

Mr Farage appears shaken during the video, and said he was warned by police not to get off the bus.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage makes a speech on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley. Picture: Alamy

It comes after he had a milkshake thrown in his face after announcing he would stand for Parliament last week.

The alleged culprit, Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 2 July to answer charges of assault by beating and criminal damage.

Mr Farage said the incident was "quite frightening" but then posted a social media video himself saying "my milkshake brings all the people to the rally".

The incident was roundly condemned by politicians. Labour's Yvette Cooper said it was a "disgrace" and "completely unacceptable and wrong".

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, described the "assault" on Farage as "unacceptable, just as it would be for any candidate.

"There is no excuse to resort to behaviour like this. We may disagree, but we debate, and then we vote. That’s democracy," he added.

Richard Tice, Nigel Farage's predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: "The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

"We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail."