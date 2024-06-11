Last sighting of Dr Michael Mosley: New CCTV emerges showing health guru two hours before he died ‘of heat exhaustion’

New CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of Dr Michael Mosley's life two hours before he died. Picture: Alamy/Mega

By Lauren Lewis

New CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of Dr Michael Mosley's life two hours before he died.

The footage appears to show the 67-year-old holding an umbrella over his head while walking past a house around 2pm on Wednesday, Greek outlet Mega TV reported.

The TV medic died on the Greek island of Symi, close to the resort of Agia Marina after a two and a half hour walk in 40C heat.

The latest CCTV appears to show Dr Mosley only 30 minutes after he started the walk last Wednesday.

He had been supposed to meet his wife in the town of Symi but took a wrong turn, meaning a journey that should have taken 20 minutes became much longer.

The search went on for around four days until his body was found on Sunday.

It comes after it was revealed Greek police had footage of some of Dr Mosley's final moments four days before his body was discovered.

Police had video of the 67-year-old outside the beach bar close to where he was found on Wednesday, and didn't spot anything out of the ordinary, Greek media has reported.

Police said it was hard to spot anything because he appeared so small in the footage.

Initial findings from Dr Mosley's autopsy show that he sat down for a final rest a short distance from a beach bar near Agia Marina.

Medical officials say the position of the body indicate he may have rested on the wall before lying down in temperatures of up to 40C.

The report concluded he may have sat down and tried to raise his legs, but he lost consciousness and died.

His widow, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, (pictured together) paid tribute to her "wonderful" husband in a statement. Picture: Alamy

CCTV reportedly exists showing Dr Mosley walking at a slow pace through the mountain trying to reach the marina.

At one point in the CCTV, which is in the hands of police, Dr Mosley collapses on the rocks, indicating he was exhausted.

The new findings seemingly go against initial reports that Dr Mosley suffered a fall.

His widow, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, paid tribute to her "wonderful" husband in a statement.

She said she was "incredibly proud" of their children, who flew out to help with the search.