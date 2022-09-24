Watch: Royal Navy obliterates ship in 'formidable display of firepower' as jets 'unleash fire and fury'

24 September 2022, 08:43

The navy obliterated a target ship
The navy obliterated a target ship. Picture: Royal Navy

By Will Taylor

The Royal Navy has demonstrated its "high-end weapons" in a "formidable display of firepower" as it destroyed a former US Navy warship in a rare exercise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The frigate HMS Westminster, a Wildcat helicopter and three RAF Typhoon jets "unleashed fire and fury" at the decommissioned USS Boone, the service said.

Exercise Atlantic Thunder allowed sailors to practise striking a realistic target far out to sea and test the accuracy of British and American forces.

Commander Ed Moss-Ward, of HMS Westminster, said: "Atlantic Thunder has demonstrated that UK and US naval and air forces can work together to deliver an end-to-end kill chain against a maritime target at long range.

"The integration of high-end weapons, sensors and communications with our NATO allies is key to the collective war fighting capability of the Alliance demonstrated by the sinking exercise.

Read more: Russia reveals IT workers, bankers and state 'journalists' will be exempt from military call up as thousands flee country

"The firings have supported the development of the Royal Navy's targeting and weapon capabilities, and afforded opportunity to conduct realistic training to validate tactics and operating procedures."

HMS Westminster fired two Harpoon anti-ship missiles at the Boone, which left service in 2012, while a US P8 Poseidon aircraft fired one.

The Wildcat then fired Martlet air-to-surface missiles, the first time the weapon has been used against a realistic target at sea, before helping the Typhoons launch Paveway IV bombs against it.

US forces also used missiles and air-launched munitions against the Boone, which sank to the ocean floor and will be owned by the US Government.

Toxic materials were removed before the exercise.

