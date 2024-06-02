Rupert Murdoch marries fifth wife, 67, at Californian vineyard aged 93

2 June 2024, 13:15

Rupert Murdoch has married his fifth wife
Rupert Murdoch has married his fifth wife. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Rupert Murdoch has tied to the knot with his fifth wife Elena Zhukova at his vineyard in California.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 93-year-old media mogul had been dating the 67-year-old retired molecular biologist for just a few months.

He has previously been married four times, most recently to Jerry Hall, from 2016 to 2022.

The ceremony took place on June 1, and guests included News Corp chief executive Robert Thompson, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, alongside his wife Dana Blumberg.

Murdoch was chairman of the media conglomerate and stood down after 70 years in November, with his son Lachlan assuming responsibilities.

For the wedding day at the Moraga vineyard at the Bel Air home, Zhukova wore a mid-length white off-the-shoulder dress and carried Lily of the Valley flowers.

Murdoch was dressed in a suit, and the couple posed for photos together in the expansive grounds.

The media mogul has an estimated net worth of $21.7 billion and it's thought he met Zhukova through his third wife Wendi Deng, 55.

Read More: Labour refuses to set specific targets to cut net migration insisting aim is to ‘make significant difference’ to numbers

Read More: Stormy Daniels breaks silence on Donald Trump hush-money guilty verdict

The former couple share daughters Grace, 23, and Chloe, 21. Murdoch also has daughter Prudence MacLeod, 66, with his first wife Patricia Booker, daughter Elisabeth, now 55, and sons Lachlan, 52, and James, 51, with his second spouse Anna Mann.

He had no children with Jerry Hall, and the divorce was finalised in August 2022.

At the time, lawyers said: "Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce

"They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future."

But later Vanity Fair reported that she was banned from contacting HBO regarding their hit series Succession, to stop her from giving them storyline ideas based on her marriage.

Additionally, in 2023, Murdoch was engaged to former police chaplain and vineyard owner Ann Lesley Smith, however the engagement was called off after two weeks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election campaigns on Saturday.

General Election LIVE: Labour denies offering peerages to MPs and Sunak promises 100 new GP surgeries

A British girl was found unconscious in a pool at the Discovery cove in Orlando.

British girl, 13, dies after being found unconscious in pool at Florida theme park while on family holiday

Argentina's Diego Maradona and West Germany's Harald Schumacher hold their 1986 World Cup awards

French auction house postpones sale of Maradona trophy amid judicial probe

A soldier wearing protective gear examines rubbish from a balloon sent by North Korea

South Korea vows ‘unbearable’ retaliation against North over rubbish balloons

Diane Abbott is "free" to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, said Sir Keir Starmer

Labour denies left-wing MPs offered peerages to make way for allies of Starmer

Exclusive
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins

Victoria Atkins says calling of doctor's strike just one week before the election is 'deeply cynical'

The Schussen river floods part of Meckenbeuren in southern Germany

Firefighter dies and train derails amid heavy rain and flooding in Germany

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa’s ANC rejects demand for Ramaphosa to step down for coalition talks

Labour has said it will not set specific targets for reducing net migration.

Labour refuses to set specific targets to cut net migration insisting aim is to ‘make significant difference’ to numbers

Adele performs onstage during "Weekends with Adele" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

'Shut up, alright?': Adele slams heckler who shouted 'Pride sucks' at Las Vegas show

Ruth Langsford was still wearing her wedding ring as she appeared on TV.

Ruth Langsford spotted still wearing wedding ring following Eamonn Holmes shock split announcement

China Space

Chinese spacecraft lands on far side of the Moon in growing rivalry with US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore

Zelensky accuses China of pressuring countries not to attend Ukraine peace talks

Rubbish from a balloon sent from North Korea into South Korea

North Korea sends hundreds more rubbish-filled balloons to South Korea

A billboard showing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, and Belgrade mayor candidate Aleksandar Sapic

Serbia populists seek to cement power in poll re-run after vote-rigging claims

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Iran’s hard-line ex-leader Ahmadinejad registers for presidential election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stormy Daniels has broken her silence on the Donald Trump verdict.

Stormy Daniels breaks silence on Donald Trump hush-money guilty verdict

Mexican presidential candidates Xochiti Galvez and Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexicans choose between more populist policies or tougher fight with cartels

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to cut net migration.

Starmer vows to ‘control our borders’ and slash net migration under Labour

Singapore Security Forum

Zelensky urges top defence officials to attend summit on ending Russian invasion

Diane Abbott is "free" to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, said Sir Keir Starmer

Left-wing Labour MPs 'offered peerages to stop them from standing again' amid Abbott row

David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Rishi Sunak has promised 100 new GP surgeries and a plan to modernise 150 more if the Conservative party win the next election.

Sunak promises 100 new GP surgeries and major renovation programme if Tories win general election
Fans without tickets rushed turnstiles despite high-security before the Champions League final at Wembley - leading to 53 arrests at Europe's showpiece game.

Champions League chaos sees 53 arrested outside Wembley as fans rush turnstiles and invade pitch
Boeing Astronaut Launch

Boeing space flight aborted just minutes before lift-off

Kids Killed Doomsday Trial

‘Doomsday prophet’ sentenced to death for murder of wife and two children

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place
Charles and Andrew are said to be in a row over the Royal Lodge

King Charles 'threatens to cut ties with Prince Andrew for good' if he refuses to 'downsize' in Royal Lodge row
Kate's Colonel’s Review will be ‘the best yet,' military chiefs say. (L) The Princess of Wales and the Queen travel along The Mall, during last year's Trooping the Colour parade

Trooping the Colour rehearsal will be ‘the best yet,’ army chiefs say, despite Kate's absence due to cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit