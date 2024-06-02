Rupert Murdoch marries fifth wife, 67, at Californian vineyard aged 93

Rupert Murdoch has married his fifth wife. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Rupert Murdoch has tied to the knot with his fifth wife Elena Zhukova at his vineyard in California.

The 93-year-old media mogul had been dating the 67-year-old retired molecular biologist for just a few months.

He has previously been married four times, most recently to Jerry Hall, from 2016 to 2022.

The ceremony took place on June 1, and guests included News Corp chief executive Robert Thompson, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, alongside his wife Dana Blumberg.

Murdoch was chairman of the media conglomerate and stood down after 70 years in November, with his son Lachlan assuming responsibilities.

For the wedding day at the Moraga vineyard at the Bel Air home, Zhukova wore a mid-length white off-the-shoulder dress and carried Lily of the Valley flowers.

Murdoch was dressed in a suit, and the couple posed for photos together in the expansive grounds.

The media mogul has an estimated net worth of $21.7 billion and it's thought he met Zhukova through his third wife Wendi Deng, 55.

The former couple share daughters Grace, 23, and Chloe, 21. Murdoch also has daughter Prudence MacLeod, 66, with his first wife Patricia Booker, daughter Elisabeth, now 55, and sons Lachlan, 52, and James, 51, with his second spouse Anna Mann.

He had no children with Jerry Hall, and the divorce was finalised in August 2022.

At the time, lawyers said: "Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce

"They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future."

But later Vanity Fair reported that she was banned from contacting HBO regarding their hit series Succession, to stop her from giving them storyline ideas based on her marriage.

Additionally, in 2023, Murdoch was engaged to former police chaplain and vineyard owner Ann Lesley Smith, however the engagement was called off after two weeks.