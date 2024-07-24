Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort British Typhoons over Black Sea

RAF Typhoon takes off in Lincolnshire. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Russia scrambled fighter jets in a bid to escort two British Typhoon aircraft over the Black Sea, the Kremlin said today.

A Su-27 fighter jet was mobilised to escort the two British aircraft and an RC-135 reconnaissance plane, a Ministry of Defence statement said.

After the Russian aircraft approached, the British jets turned away from the country’s border.

“The Russian fighter crew identified the air targets as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two RAF Typhoon fighters,” the ministry wrote on Wednesday.

“When the Russian fighter approached, foreign military aircraft made a turn from the State Border of the Russian Federation.

This comes just days after Russian fighter planes scrambled to intercept two US Air Force B-52H bombers approaching its border, the Russian MoD said on Telegram.

Flanker Sukhoi Su-27 Ukrainian fighter jet seen during the international military exercises "Rapid Trident - 2021". Picture: Getty

"Russian airspace control systems located a group aerial target over the Barents Sea waters approaching the State border of the Russian Federation," the post read.

MiG-29 and MiG-31 jets were mobilised to "prevent a violation of the State border."

Upon the Russian jets’ approach, the US bombers turned away from the border, the post added.

"The Russian aircraft returned safely to the home airfields. There was no violation of the State border," it continued.

Earlier this month, a Russian MiG-31 fighter escorted the base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force over the Barents Sea in a similar incident.

This comes less than a week after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the first world leader to address the British Cabinet in person in almost 30 years.

The last foreign leader to do so in person was President Clinton in 1997.

Sir Keir Starmer said the visit to Downing Street was a "very special moment".

In a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian President, the Prime Minister said the UK is "united in our Parliament" in supporting Kyiv for as long as possible.

"It's a very special moment for us to reiterate our support for you and the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russian aggression and to have this opportunity to confirm again our resolve to stand with you, so thank you so much for accepting the invitation," Sir Keir said.

Keir Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Downing Street in the UK. Picture: Getty

Mr Zelensky thanked the UK for its "unity" with and backing for Kyiv and said "we feel this support".

He stated he wanted to discuss "strong decisions" in the war in Ukraine.

"Thank you for the invitation for the privilege for me to be here," he said.

"Thanks for this unity. We feel this support and your strong decisions... helped us to defend freedom and democracy in Ukraine and helped very much Ukrainian people."

He added: "I also want to discuss with you today also strong decisions we can have in this war (to) help us."