Russian cyber criminal gang behind ransomware attack on London hospitals that forced cancellation of major surgeries

5 June 2024, 10:11

Russian cyber criminal gang behind ransomware attack on London hospitals that forced cancellation of major surgeries
Russian cyber criminal gang behind ransomware attack on London hospitals that forced cancellation of major surgeries. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Russian cyber criminals are behind a ransomware attack affecting London's hospitals that has prevented patients from undergoing major surgeries and blood transfusions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A "critical incident" has since been declared that has led to a "severe reduction in capacity" since the attack midday Monday.

Memos to NHS staff at King's College Hospital, Guy's and St Thomas', the Royal Brompton and the Evelina London Children's Hospital, as well as primary care services in the capital, said there had been a "major IT incident".

Former chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre Ciaran Martin said the Russians were behind the attack which targetted London's NHS services though pathology firm Synnovis.

"We believe it is a Russian group of cyber criminals who call themselves Qilin," Mr Martin said.

Ciaran Martin during an international panel discussion on global cyber issues in Glasgow.
Ciaran Martin during an international panel discussion on global cyber issues in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

Read More: King and Queen join veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as commemorations begin in England and France

Read More: LIVE: King Charles to join veterans at D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations

"These criminal groups - there are quite a few of them - they operate freely from within Russia, they give themselves high-profile names, they've got websites on the so-called dark web, and this particular group has about a two-year history of attacking various organisations across the world," he told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.

"They've done automotive companies, they've attacked the Big Issue here in the UK, they've attacked Australian courts. They're simply looking for money."

He said it is "unlikely" the Russian hackers would have known they would cause such serious primary healthcare disruption when they set out to do the attack.

He added: "There are two types of ransomware attack. One is when they steal a load of data and they try and extort you into paying so that isn't released, but this case is different. It's the more serious type of ransomware where the system just doesn't work.

"So, if you're working in healthcare in this trust, you're just not getting those results so it's actually seriously disruptive. "This type of ransomware has affected healthcare all over the world.

"It's particularly damaging in the United States, and where this type of cyber attack is different in terms of its impact from others, is that it does affect people's healthcare. So it's really one of the more serious that we've seen in this country."

He said the Government has a policy of not paying but the company would be free to pay the ransom if it chose to. Regarding patient data, he said: "It's not really a question of data in this one, it's a question of the services.

"The criminals are threatening to publish data, but they always do that. Here the priority is the restoration of services."

Ambulance Entrance of A&E at King's College Hospital, London
Ambulance Entrance of A&E at King's College Hospital, London. Picture: Alamy

Synnovis is a provider of pathology services and was formed from a partnership between SynLab UK & Ireland, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Some procedures and operations at the hospitals have been cancelled or have been redirected to other NHS providers as hospital bosses establish what work can be carried out safely.

NHS officials said they are working with the National Cyber Security Centre to understand the impact of the attack. Synnovis said the incident has been reported to law enforcement and the Information Commissioner.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said on Wednesday that her "absolute priority is patient safety".

On social media site X, formerly Twitter, Ms Atkins wrote: "Throughout yesterday I had meetings with NHS England and the National Cyber Security Centre to oversee the response to the cyber attack on pathology services in south-east London.

"My absolute priority is patient safety and the safe resumption of services in the coming days."

The Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported one senior NHS manager saying: "It's everyone's worst nightmare. The difficulty will be that when you have total system downtime, the volumes of tests will be huge. Even if you could transport samples around London to other labs how would you get the results back as they are not integrated in that way?

"Urgent tests will have to be managed onsite. They will no doubt be asking GPs to send urgent tests only, to manage volumes."

Another source told the HSJ the attack presented a huge problem for urgent and emergency care at the hospitals as they would not be able to access quick-turnaround blood test results.

Synnovis said on Wednesday it was unable to comment further on the attack but confirmed a taskforce of IT experts from the firm and the NHS were working to fully assess the impact and what action is needed.

A spokesman for NHS England London region said on Tuesday that Monday's incident was "having a significant impact" on the delivery of services at Guy's and St Thomas', King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and primary care services in south-east London.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lebanese soldiers

Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander over accusation against innocent man

Breaking
Charles gave a speech to mark the D-Day anniversary

'We're all eternally in their debt': King Charles honours D-Day heroes in first public speech since cancer diagnosis

Breaking
Amanda Knox has been sentenced to three years by Italian court after failing to overturn her slander conviction over murder of Meredith Kercher

Amanda Knox sentenced to three years for slandering innocent bar owner in the Meredith Kercher murder

David Cameron was filmed on a resident's Ring doorbell

Moment David Cameron is captured on ring camera canvassing in Hampshire

Climate Causes of 2023 Heat

Study finds no evidence of climate change acceleration in record heat rise

Injured Palestinians

Israeli troops launch attacks in central Gaza

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox asks Italian court to clear her of slander charge

Charles and Camilla are joining veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles 'adamant' to attend D-Day anniversary in person as commemorations get under way in UK and France

Fighter craft and a bomber

US takes part in first precision-bombing drill in seven years over Korean Peninsula

Amanda Knox cries as she enters Italian court in bid to clear her name

Amanda Knox sobs as she returns to Italian court for slander case linked to 2007 murder of British student

White phosphorus fired

Israel hit Lebanese residential buildings with white phosphorous – rights group

Huge crowds at London Euston railway station concourse looking at the departure boards (file image)

Trains in and out of London Euston suspended after fatality on tracks

A Royal Marine is being held in Dubai on spy charges

Hero Royal Marine who was awarded George Cross held in Dubai for seven months after being arrested on spy charges

Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25, was arrested by police on suspicion of assault

Woman, 25, arrested over Nigel Farage ‘milkshaking’ revealed to be Jeremy Corbyn-loving OnlyFans model

King and Queen join veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

King and Queen join veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as commemorations begin in England and France

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amanda Knox arrives at court

Amanda Knox returns to Italian courtroom, looking to clear name in slander case

Two days of D-Day commemorations begin today

LIVE: King Charles to join veterans at D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Injured children

Famine possibly under way in northern Gaza despite recent aid efforts – report

LBC's Live Election Coverage

General Election LIVE: Tories under scrutiny for Labour tax attack after warning from Treasury
King Charles banknotes have entered circulation

King Charles banknotes enter circulation for first time - here's how to get one

Labour will vow to pass laws for a new Armed Forces Commissioner and Armed Forces Covenant

Keir Starmer vows to introduce laws for Armed Forces tsar in first King's Speech if Labour wins election
Recording studio

Grammy-winning producer The-Dream accused of sexual assault

The Queen Elizabeth impersonator Jeanette Charles

Queen Elizabeth lookalike and actress Jeanette Charles dies aged 96

Russia Trump Verdict

Donald Trump’s lawyers ask for gag order to be lifted

Diddy Revolt

Diddy sells off his stake in Revolt, the media company he founded in 2013

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit