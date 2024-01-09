Exclusive

Sadiq Khan recalls 'stigma' of separate line for free primary school meals as he extends offer for all London children

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during a visit to Torridon Primary School in south east London, to announce the extension of free school meals in London's primary schools for the next academic year. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sadiq Khan has recalled his childhood "embarrassment" at joining a separate line for free school meals as he extended the offer to all primary children by another year.



The London mayor, who said on Tuesday that he would continue the free school meals policy for all primary school children until at least the middle of 2025, told LBC's James O'Brien that it was a priority for him to help poorer pupils avoid the "stigma" of feeling different to their peers.

He added: "I still remember that feeling of embarrassment, that feeling of my mates went over there and I was over here because I had a free school meals token. And the only way to avoid that is to give it to everybody."

Mr Khan, speaking from a south-east London school on Tuesday, said that the policy, introduced last year, had already had wide-ranging benefits.

He said: "I’ve met some of the children benefitting from free school meals. Also, the teachers are telling me that they are experiencing, every day, improved concentration. Children are doing better in their schools."

Mr Khan said he was also moved by "some of the stories I’ve heard from headteachers about parents being tearful, [saying]: ‘I can now afford to spend a bit more on something else because I know my son or daughter is going to get a free school meal, that packed lunch I paid for I don’t have to worry about’.

"It’s really important that we recognise that this is a policy that helps our children, helps our teachers but also helps productivity in our families".

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

Before the scheme was brought in last year, households in England receiving Universal Credit had to be earning below £7,400 a year before benefits and after tax to qualify for free school meals.

Mr Khan said: "There are many kids in our city who are in families that are in poverty, that can't afford a school meal, can't afford a decent packed lunch - their parents are stressed. The parents are anxious, but making difficult choices, financially struggling and the kids are having meals that aren't nutritional, and not doing as well."

The policy costs around £130 million per year, and Mr Khan suggested that it would be extended again, comparing it to other free public services.

He said: "When you have a fire you don't have to give to the fire service, [depending on] what your income is.

"I think we should be making a case for universalism, particularly when it comes to provision of free schools for kids in primary schools."

The new cash for free school meals next year comes after Tube strikes were averted at the last minute with progress on pay talks.

Sadiq Khan in a south-east London school on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Khan said: "It's about prioritising things that are really important for us. If things had worked differently... I'd be talking today on Tuesday about the consequences of our Tubes being on strike on the first week back after the New Year.

"I think the way to resolve disputes is by talking and negotiations. I don't think it's a sign of virility to walk out of discussions.

"And so unlike the government with junior doctors, I will talk to trade unions and postal workers - who, by the way, you and I hailed as heroes during the pandemic."