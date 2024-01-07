Tube strikes next week called off after discussions between RMT union and TfL

Breaking News

By Chay Quinn

Tube strikes planned for next week have been called off - after RMT negotiations with TfL progressed today.

The strikes planned for four days beginning on Monday have been averted just hours before they were due to begin - with RMT leaders saying there had been progress in the dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to walk out from Monday until the end of the week in protest at a 5% pay offer.

The RMT announced it was suspending the planned strikes after progress in talks with Transport for London (TfL). RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available.

RMT boss Mick Lynch hailed a breakthrough in talks with TfL when announcing the suspension. Picture: Getty

"This significantly improved funding position means the scheduled strike action will be suspended with immediate effect and we look forward to getting into urgent negotiations with TfL in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'm delighted that this week's Tube strikes have now been suspended.

"They would have caused huge disruption for Londoners and would have been a major blow to the capital's businesses at the worst possible time.

"The week of action would have cost our hospitality industry £50 million alone.

"This shows what can be achieved by engaging and working with trade unions and transport staff, rather than working against them.

"In contrast, the adversarial approach taken by ministers has led to years of strikes across the country, whether on national rail, or in our health and education services - all exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis.

"The suspension of strikes is really good news as commuters return after the new year."

Last-ditch talks succeeded despite earlier reports that they had broken down.

An RMT union spokesperson said on Friday: "TFL has failed to avert this strike by not offering a deal that was acceptable to our members on London Underground.

"We do not take strike action lightly but we are determined to get a negotiated settlement on pay, travel facilities and a grading structure that means our members will not lose out."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan welcomed the news, tweeting: 'Londoners and visitors to our city will no longer face several days of disruption. . Picture: Getty

NEW: This week’s tube strikes have now been suspended.



Londoners and visitors to our city will no longer face several days of disruption.



This shows what can be achieved by engaging with trade unions and transport staff rather than working against them. — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) January 7, 2024

Strike action had already begun by maintenance train workers at Ruislip Depot - who began a 24-hour walkout on Friday at 6pm.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, service controllers and signallers for TfL were due to walk out.

Meanwhile, between Monday and Wednesday, station staff and train operators had been slated to go on strike.

The Overground, DLR and Elizabeth line was still due to run throughout the week, though TfL warned disruption at some stations was likely.