Large fire at synagogue in Salford as dozens of firefighters rush to the scene

31 January 2025, 19:37

A fire broke out at a synagogue in Salford
A fire broke out at a synagogue in Salford. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A large fire has broken out at a synagogue in Salford, with dozens of firefighters rushing to the scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Large plumes of smoke were seen rising from the Satmar V'Yoel Moshe Orthodox synagogue on Northumberland Street in the Greater Manchester city.

The fire broke out at around 5pm on Friday.

A cause is unknown although members of the synagogue said they thought it could be an electrical fire.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 5pm today (Friday 31 January), six fire engines from Manchester Central, Blackley, Phillips Park, Salford and Broughton fire stations were called to reports of a fire involving a synagogue on Northumberland Street, Salford.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus arrived quickly and are using hose reels to control the fire while Greater Manchester Police cordon the road.

"Crews remain in attendance.”

Friday evening is an important time for the Jewish community, as it marks the beginning of the Sabbath.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles 'set to star' in Amazon Prime documentary

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery.

Jewellery store manager who took his own life after £1.4m raid 'saw the best in most people,' mum says

Exclusive
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage says Tories are 'becoming desperate' as he stages Reform rally in Kemi Badenoch's constituency

Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag.

Europe divided over sending peacekeeping force to Ukraine

A man who was caught in the act stealing packets of meat from a supermarket has been jailed.

'You're nicked': Bodyworn camera footage shows moment police officer tackles serial shoplifter to the ground

Tony Blair

Brits 'will sacrifice privacy for efficiency', Blair claims as he pushes for digital ID cards and facial recognition

Crews search for survivors in the Potomac River outside Washington Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Horrifying moment of Washington mid-air crash, as Trump claims helicopter was 'flying too high'

Sarah Mayhew

‘Bloodthirsty’ couple jailed for life after killing and dismembering woman

World champion figure skaters and their coaches, a civil rights lawyer, students and their parents, and a soon-to-be-married pilot were among those who lost their lives in the tragic crash on Wednesday.

'Our hearts are shattered' - World champion skaters, troops and students among victims of Washington DC plane crash

AstraZeneca headquarters, office in Cambridge, England United Kingdom UK

AstraZeneca ditches £450m UK vaccine plant in fresh blow to Labour's growth mission

Karla Sofia Gascon

Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon says sorry after controversial old tweets resurface

Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales.

'I wish I could turn back the clock': Teenage girl who stabbed two teachers and pupil at school tells court she is sorry

Woman arrested after taunting police by commenting ‘hey guys’ under her own wanted appeal poster

Moment woman arrested after taunting police by commenting ‘hey guys’ under her own wanted appeal poster

Digga D attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, London. Picture date: Thursday November 23, 2023.

UK Drill rapper Digga D jailed for selling cannabis after being arrested during Instagram live-stream

Emily shares a phone call with Sir Keir Starmer

British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari shares 'heartwarming' call with PM as he invites her to visit Downing Street

Car theft is still rife in Britain, despite a year-on-year decline in the number of cars stolen.

Most stolen cars of 2024 - is yours among the 20 models under threat?

Latest News

See more Latest News

The exhibition has instead been held in Soho this year.

Holocaust exhibition not displayed in Parliament because it is ‘too political’

Barclays mobile banking app displayed on smartphone screen, showing the option to open or uninstall the app. Stafford, United Kingdom, September 8, 20

Barclays online banking and mobile app down - as thousands left unable to access accounts on payday
Paul Martin appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday

Man, 59, charged with terror offences after calling for 'armed uprising against UK government' during Covid-19 pandemic
The 55-year-old man denies murdering the mother-of-six found unconscious on early morning dog walk

Man, 55, denies murder after mother-of-six found unconscious on early morning dog walk

Leonne Jeanne

Manhunt for ex-QPR and Cardiff footballer, 44, as police recall him to prison

Yarden Bibas (L), Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel (R)

Hamas releases names of three more Israeli hostages set to be freed over weekend

Horrifying near-miss between passenger plane and helicopter just 24 hours before American Airlines crash killed 67

Horrifying near-miss between passenger plane and helicopter just 24 hours before American Airlines crash killed 67
Sara Sharif.

Judge who handed Sara Sharif back to abusive father before her murder named

Body found in search for missing sisters last seen near Aberdeen river

Body recovered from water in search for missing sisters last spotted on CCTV near Aberdeen river
Sting, Greenday, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder headline star-studded FireAid benefit concert for LA wildfire victims

Sting, Greenday, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder headline star-studded FireAid benefit concert for LA wildfire victims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News