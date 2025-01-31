Large fire at synagogue in Salford as dozens of firefighters rush to the scene

A fire broke out at a synagogue in Salford. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A large fire has broken out at a synagogue in Salford, with dozens of firefighters rushing to the scene.

Large plumes of smoke were seen rising from the Satmar V'Yoel Moshe Orthodox synagogue on Northumberland Street in the Greater Manchester city.

The fire broke out at around 5pm on Friday.

A cause is unknown although members of the synagogue said they thought it could be an electrical fire.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 5pm today (Friday 31 January), six fire engines from Manchester Central, Blackley, Phillips Park, Salford and Broughton fire stations were called to reports of a fire involving a synagogue on Northumberland Street, Salford.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus arrived quickly and are using hose reels to control the fire while Greater Manchester Police cordon the road.

"Crews remain in attendance.”

Friday evening is an important time for the Jewish community, as it marks the beginning of the Sabbath.