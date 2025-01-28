Sara Sharif’s killer dad moved to infamous ‘Monster Mansion’ jail holding serial killers, rapists and terrorists

Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years for torturing and murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

By Josef Al Shemary

Urfan Sharif, who killed his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif after subjecting her to years of "horrific" abuse, has been moved to a prison dubbed ‘Monster Mansion’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The name of the prison refers to the gruesome crimes committed by the prisoners held there, who include serial killers, rapists and terrorists.

Sharif has joined infamous criminals including Wayne Couzens, Levi Bellfield, Peter Chapman and Mark Dixie at the Category A HMP Frankland jail.

Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years for torturing and murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif.

On New Year’s Day, Sharif had his throat sliced open with the jagged lid of a tuna can after being ambushed by two fellow prisoners at HMP Belmarsh, barely surviving the attack.

The convicted killer is now reportedly ‘cowering in his cell’ as he knows he has a ‘huge target on his back’.

Aerial view of HM Prison Frankland & Long Newton Prison, County Durham, UK. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Sun: “The prisoners were all locked up when Sharif was brought in this week, so no-one could get to him.

“But it was obvious something big was happening – and word soon got round about who he was.

“Child killers are the lowest of the low, even at a place like Frankland. So Sharif is absolutely terrified and has been cowering in his cell, barely coming out.

“He knows he has a huge target on his back, just like he did at Belmarsh.

“He has been put on the same wing as Bellfield, and it also has a lot of killers and hitmen on it - really heavy duty people.”

Read more: Starmer to give emergency address amid public enquiry as he admits state ‘failed’ to prevent Southport attack

Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, wiped tears from his eyes as the sentences were read out. Picture: Handout

The 10-year-old Sara suffered "unimaginable pain, misery and anxiety" as she was repeatedly beaten, burned, bitten and restrained at the family home in Woking, Surrey.

The Old Bailey heard how Sara had been hooded, burned and beaten during more than two years of abuse.

Sara’s brutal father Urfan Sharif, 43, was handed a life sentence last month, with a minimum term of 40 years.

Her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, was also found guilty of murdering the child and will spend 33 years behind bars.

Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was found guilty of causing or allowing her death and jailed for 16 years.

The sentencing of Sara's three family members came after the trio were convicted of causing or allowing her death by a jury at the Old Bailey last week. Picture: Surrey Police

Sara was found dead in a bunkbed at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 2023, after her father rang police from Pakistan to confess he had beaten her "too much".

She had suffered 71 "fresh" injuries, including 25 broken bones, iron burns on her bottom, scalding marks to her feet, and human bites.

Within hours of Sara's death, Sharif and Batool had booked flights to Pakistan for the whole family, including her five siblings and half siblings.

The defendants returned to the UK on September 13 2023, leaving the children behind, and were detained within minutes of a flight touching down at Gatwick Airport.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey last month, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Sara's death "was the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults and what can only be described as torture", mainly at the hands of Sharif.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of family members of Sara Sharif (left to right) Beinash Batool, (stepmother), Faisal Malik, (uncle) and Urfan Sharif, (father) appearing in the dock at Guildford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

He told Sharif: "You treated her in such a way because you considered it your right to impose harsh discipline on her.

"Sara was a brave, feisty and spirited child. She was not submissive as you wanted her to be. She stood up to you.

"I have no doubt that your ego and sense of self-importance was boosted by the power you wielded over her and the rest of the family."

Batool was prepared to "sacrifice" her stepdaughter, the judge said, adding: "Put bluntly, you did not care about Sara enough to save her."

He dismissed as "preposterous" any suggestion that Malik was too busy on his phone and wearing earbuds to notice what was going on.