Sara Sharif’s killer dad moved to infamous ‘Monster Mansion’ jail holding serial killers, rapists and terrorists

28 January 2025, 15:29

Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years for torturing and murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif.
Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years for torturing and murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

By Josef Al Shemary

Urfan Sharif, who killed his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif after subjecting her to years of "horrific" abuse, has been moved to a prison dubbed ‘Monster Mansion’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The name of the prison refers to the gruesome crimes committed by the prisoners held there, who include serial killers, rapists and terrorists.

Sharif has joined infamous criminals including Wayne Couzens, Levi Bellfield, Peter Chapman and Mark Dixie at the Category A HMP Frankland jail.

Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years for torturing and murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif.

On New Year’s Day, Sharif had his throat sliced open with the jagged lid of a tuna can after being ambushed by two fellow prisoners at HMP Belmarsh, barely surviving the attack.

The convicted killer is now reportedly ‘cowering in his cell’ as he knows he has a ‘huge target on his back’.

Aerial view of HM Prison Frankland & Long Newton Prison, County Durham, UK
Aerial view of HM Prison Frankland & Long Newton Prison, County Durham, UK. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Sun: “The prisoners were all locked up when Sharif was brought in this week, so no-one could get to him.

“But it was obvious something big was happening – and word soon got round about who he was.

“Child killers are the lowest of the low, even at a place like Frankland. So Sharif is absolutely terrified and has been cowering in his cell, barely coming out.

“He knows he has a huge target on his back, just like he did at Belmarsh.

“He has been put on the same wing as Bellfield, and it also has a lot of killers and hitmen on it - really heavy duty people.”

Read more: Starmer to give emergency address amid public enquiry as he admits state ‘failed’ to prevent Southport attack

Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, wiped tears from his eyes as the sentences were read out.
Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, wiped tears from his eyes as the sentences were read out. Picture: Handout

The 10-year-old Sara suffered "unimaginable pain, misery and anxiety" as she was repeatedly beaten, burned, bitten and restrained at the family home in Woking, Surrey.

The Old Bailey heard how Sara had been hooded, burned and beaten during more than two years of abuse.

Sara’s brutal father Urfan Sharif, 43, was handed a life sentence last month, with a minimum term of 40 years.

Her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, was also found guilty of murdering the child and will spend 33 years behind bars.

Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was found guilty of causing or allowing her death and jailed for 16 years.

The sentencing of Sara's three family members came after the trio were convicted of causing or allowing her death by a jury at the Old Bailey last week.
The sentencing of Sara's three family members came after the trio were convicted of causing or allowing her death by a jury at the Old Bailey last week. Picture: Surrey Police

Sara was found dead in a bunkbed at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 2023, after her father rang police from Pakistan to confess he had beaten her "too much".

She had suffered 71 "fresh" injuries, including 25 broken bones, iron burns on her bottom, scalding marks to her feet, and human bites.

Within hours of Sara's death, Sharif and Batool had booked flights to Pakistan for the whole family, including her five siblings and half siblings.

The defendants returned to the UK on September 13 2023, leaving the children behind, and were detained within minutes of a flight touching down at Gatwick Airport.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey last month, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Sara's death "was the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults and what can only be described as torture", mainly at the hands of Sharif.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of family members of Sara Sharif (left to right) Beinash Batool, (stepmother), Faisal Malik, (uncle) and Urfan Sharif, (father) appearing in the dock at Guildford Magistrates' Court.
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of family members of Sara Sharif (left to right) Beinash Batool, (stepmother), Faisal Malik, (uncle) and Urfan Sharif, (father) appearing in the dock at Guildford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

He told Sharif: "You treated her in such a way because you considered it your right to impose harsh discipline on her.

"Sara was a brave, feisty and spirited child. She was not submissive as you wanted her to be. She stood up to you.

"I have no doubt that your ego and sense of self-importance was boosted by the power you wielded over her and the rest of the family."

Batool was prepared to "sacrifice" her stepdaughter, the judge said, adding: "Put bluntly, you did not care about Sara enough to save her."

He dismissed as "preposterous" any suggestion that Malik was too busy on his phone and wearing earbuds to notice what was going on.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The tail of an Air Busan passenger plane with 176 people on board has caught fire before take-off at an airport in South Korea.

Fire breaks out on plane in South Korea with 170 passengers onboard

Strictly tour cast

Strictly 'axes Wynne Evans from live tour' following vile sexual comment about co-star

Ministers have rejected calls from a report commissioned by the Home Office to widen the definition of extremism.

Ministers reject calls to widen the definition of extremism

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on the pitch after the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City helicopter crash which killed five people ruled accidental

Google is changing the name of Gulf of Mexico into Gulf of America following Donald Trump's order

Google Maps to change name of Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ after Trump order

Leo Ross, 12, was murdered in a stabbing in Birmingham earlier this week.

14 year-old charged with 12 year-old boy's murder in Birmingham due for murder trial

Exclusive
Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, appearing before MPs

Chris Whitty says assisted dying could come in within two years but warns it shouldn't be rushed

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during an interview after a meeting with business leaders in central London on January 28

Keir Starmer insists economy is 'beginning to turn around' as he bids to rescue UK's stuttering finances

Debbie Griggs, 34, was pregnant when she was reported missing from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs in May 1999

Further charges for convicted murderer who killed pregnant wife and buried remains in back garden in 1999

Sigourney Weaver's performance was disrupted by Just Stop Oil

Two eco-activists arrested after storming West End stage and disrupting Shakespeare play starring Sigourney Weaver

f

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's luxury superyacht Bayesian which sunk off coast of Sicily to be raised from seabed

Protesters have been setting fire and looting the US and French embassies. Here protesters surround the French embassy

Armed protesters set fire to US and French embassies in Congo

DeepSeek has shaken up the AI market

What is DeepSeek? The new Chinese AI chatbot that has sparked a $1trillion panic in the tech market

Selena Gomez shared a tearful post over the ICE raids

'We have no apologies': Trump's border czar hits out at Selena Gomez as she shares tearful post over ICE raids

January 6 rioter shot dead by police.

Jan 6 rioter pardoned by Trump shot dead by police in traffic stop

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School

Driver of SUV involved in Wimbledon primary school crash that killed two girls arrested

UK population set to hit 72.5 million by 2032 up almost five million from 2022.

UK population set to hit 72.5 million by 2032 up almost five million from 2022, new ONS figures reveal
Dena Collins (left to right) with her sister Clare and mother Irene

Devastated family left to view daughter's dead body in hospital 'cleaning cupboard' after doctors 'missed red flags'
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen 20 days ago

River search for Aberdeen sisters called off three weeks after they were went missing

Common hippopotamus in lake showing huge teeth and large canine tusks in wide open mouth.

Hippos, narwhals, sperm whales and orcas get protection from ivory trade as UK ban takes effect
Aftermath of the Omagh bombing in 1998.

Omagh bombing inquiry to begin with families' victim statements

A power line was seen sparking near a petrol station.

Is this what started the LA wildfires? Fresh footage shows power line 'sparking' near origin of Eaton blaze
Alleged spy ‘did not know’ target had exposed link to Salisbury poison attack

Alleged spy claims she was unaware target had exposed Russian links to Salisbury poisoning insisting she was misled
The launch of Chinese AI model DeepSeek has sent shockwaves through the tech industry

Tech shares plunge as Donald Trump says new Chinese AI firm DeepSeek is "wake up call"

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute
Berlin, Germany. 19th July, 2017. Great Britain's Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, visiting the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, 19 July 2017. Photo: Jörg Carstensen/dpa/Alamy Live News

Kate and William to join Prime Minister in London for 80th anniversary of Holocaust

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News