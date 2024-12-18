Schoolgirl 'blackmailed into having sex with male student' on out of control skiing trip, as headteacher banned

18 December 2024, 22:38

Justine Drury has been banned from teaching
Justine Drury has been banned from teaching. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A headteacher who ran a school trip where a girl was blackmailed into sleeping with a male student, and others drank alcohol and brought knives, has been banned from teaching.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justine Drury, 52, head of CP Riverside School in Nottingham, which provides education for children aged 13 to 16 with behaviour or social issues, was in charge of the trip to Switzerland in 2017.

One female pupil had sex with other male pupils, including one who blackmailed her into also having sex with him after filming her, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel heard.

A second female pupil allegedly had sex with another pupil for £30, the panel heard.

Three knives were found in one pupil's room, it was alleged.

Read more: Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction

Read more: 'Predatory' maths teacher, 26, spared jail after 'grooming' student, 16, for sex before being caught by Travelodge staff

Justine Drury has been banned from teaching
Justine Drury has been banned from teaching. Picture: Social media

The panel also heard allegations that pupils were involved in shoplifting, stealing bottles of spirits from the hotel and being intoxicated, concluding that these allegations were proven.

It found that "any ordinary person would view the number of incidents that took place, including sexual activity, criminal activity and underage drinking, and the lack of measures Mrs Drury had in place to deal with such instances, to be completely unacceptable".

CP Riverside school in Nottingham
CP Riverside school in Nottingham. Picture: Social media

The panel was satisfied that Mrs Drury was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and that her actions may bring the profession into disrepute for failing to safeguard the pupils.

She is prohibited from the profession indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, youth accommodation or children's home in England.

CP Riverside School and the East Midlands Education Trust said: “When the allegations emerged following the residential ski trip in February 2017, the school worked with the police and the local authority designated officer, participating fully in their investigations and carrying out an investigation of its own.

“Ms Drury left the school in July 2017. East Midlands Education Trust supported the school’s leadership between March 2017 and February 2018 before the school joined the Trust in March 2018.

“The school seeks to reassure all parents/carers of students in our care that we take our safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously, hence the action taken at the time.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'Ukraine cannot take back territory occupied by Russia', Zelenskyy admits, as he calls for talks with Putin

A dead giant hornet in a test tube

Invasive giant hornet which can wipe out beehives declared eradicated in US

Two giant mastodon teeth with a human hand for scale

Fossilised mastodon jaw unearthed after man spots two giant teeth in garden

x

Man, 21, admits murdering artist he 'ambushed' on dog walk

A Sotheby's expert points at the ancient tablet

Oldest known tablet bearing the 10 Commandments sells for almost £4m

Exclusive
Andrew Healey said the government was considering boosting the UK's air defences

Ministers may boost UK air defences, Defence Secretary says, after 'underfunded' system branded 'negligible'

Keir Starmer has urged Donald Trump to 'stand together with Ukraine'

Keir Starmer urges Donald Trump to 'stand together with Ukraine' as president-elect prepares to take power

Elon Musk is now richer than Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg combined

Elon Musk's net worth reaches record $486bn - more than Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg combined

Humza Yousaf has 'grave concerns' about rise in support for Reform in Scotland.

Yousaf warns Reform 'juggernaut' hard to stop in Scotland

The murder suspect was caught on camera by Google Street Views

'Killer' caught on Google Maps 'stuffing body into car boot', as man and woman arrested

A Playboy model has died after going abroad for a BBL

Playboy model who dated Raheem Sterling died just days after returning to UK following secret Brazilian Butt Lift

Liberia's parliament building on fire

Liberia’s parliament building catches fire amid anti-government protests

Nasen Saadi murdered Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach attempted to murder her wife Leanne Miles

Criminology student found guilty of murdering personal trainer in 'random attack' on Bournemouth beach

Iran Headscarf Law

Iran pauses process to implement stricter headscarf law for women, official says

Thomas Johnson was seen inhaling laughing gas whilst driving the vehicle shortly before crashing, killing three teenagers

Moment teen driver inhales laughing gas behind the wheel as he is jailed for nine years for killing three friends in crash
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy looks on as he attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe

France’s highest court upholds sentencing of ex-president in corruption case

Latest News

See more Latest News

A court artist drawing of Axel Rudakubana, 18, appearing by video-link from Belmarsh prison

Man, 18, denies murders of three girls at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

Mayotte Cyclone Chido

Mayotte families express helplessness after Cyclone Chido

Janice Joostema had her bag stolen on Oxford Street.

Moment influencer has £10,000 Hermes Birkin bag stolen from Oxford Street changing room

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

Pope Francis visited Iraq in 2021.

Pope Francis reveals British spies foiled ISIS suicide bomb plot targeting leader

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Evans

Children as young as 10 identified in terror plots as police reveal three late-stage attacks stopped
Muslim chaplain targeted in summer riots praises police after report reveals 'gaps in intelligence' contributed to disorder

Muslim chaplain targeted in summer riots praises police after report reveals 'gaps in intelligence' contributed to disorder
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gestures during the Senate session in Rome

Italy’s premier defends friendship with Elon Musk and asserts her independence

Ottavia Piana was finally rescued from the cave after being trapped for 75 hours

Injured explorer trapped in Italian cave for over three days finally rescued

Labour MP seeks to block Elon Musk "gaming the system" over controversial rumoured $100 million donation to Reform UK.

Labour MP seeks to block Elon Musk "gaming the system" over controversial rumoured $100 million donation to Reform UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked
Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News