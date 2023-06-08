Schoolgirl 'knocked out' in mass brawl near Essex secondary school as police investigate 'hate crime'

8 June 2023, 20:50 | Updated: 8 June 2023, 20:51

The schoolgirl appears to be knocked out in the brawl
The schoolgirl appears to be knocked out in the brawl. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A girl has been knocked out during a mass fight at a secondary school in Essex, with police investigating reports of a hate crime.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Horrifying footage shared online shows the youngsters punching and wrestling each other - some even wearing school uniform.

The video shows a girl being hit repeatedly and getting back up to charge back into the brawl, before being struck again and collapsing onto the floor, apparently knocked out.

It is unclear what caused the brawl.

The fight took place on Fyfield Road in Ongar, in Essex on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the incident at 3.20pm and broke up the fight, which did not result in any serious injuries.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The girl took part in a mass brawl
The girl took part in a mass brawl. Picture: Twitter

Read more: Horrifying CTV shows moment police officer Matt Ratana shot in custody cell by handcuffed man hiding gun behind back

Read more: Moment armed French police surround and capture knifeman after rampage leaves British girl, 3, and children injured

Essex police said they "received a number of calls to a disturbance which was taking place in Fyfield Road, Ongar.

"Officers quickly arrived and were met with a challenging situation which involved a number of young people.

"Officers worked quickly to de-escalate the incident to ensure the safety of everyone involved.As part of our response, five young people were identified as primarily being involved and are currently under investigation.

"At this stage, the incident is being treated as a hate crime.Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained by anyone involved."

"Anyone who does have footage of the incident is asked to share it with police by submitting a report on the website www.essex.police.uk/digital101 or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.'Alternatively you can call 101 and ask to speak to Loughton CID."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden announced the partnership today.

‘New age, one of a kind agreement’: Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden unveil ‘Atlantic Declaration’ economic agreement

File photo of police in Salford

Teenager on e-bike dies in smash with 'parked ambulance' after being pursued by police

The victim was called Vladimir Popov

Shark kills and eats man in full view of beach at tourist resort, as victim cries out 'dad' to his helpless father watching on
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

The house has been condemned

Condemned house that's too dangerous to view after it collapsed inside goes on auction for £14,000

Argentinian street artist Maximiliano Bagnasco takes a photo of a mural portraying Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, that he painted, in Tirana, Albania

‘It’s Messi’s moment’: Mural of footballer covers student dormitory in Tirana

Matt Ratana was fatally shot in 2020.

Horrifying CCTV shows moment police officer Matt Ratana shot in custody cell by handcuffed man hiding gun behind back

A person cycles past the skyline in Philadelphia shrouded in haze

Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into weekend

Houses are seen underwater in the flooded village of Dnipryany, in Russian-occupied Ukraine after the collapse of Kakhovka dam

Russia shells city inundated by dam collapse after Zelensky visit, says Ukraine

The heat health warning has been upgraded to amber

UK's first heat-related health alert upgraded to amber, with temperatures expected to hit 30C on the weekend

Boris Johnson is facing a battle for his future as a politician

Boris Johnson given 'warning letter' as former PM handed findings over whether he misled Parliament over Partygate

Matt Hancock (l) tells court he was 'extremely intimidated' by anti-vaxxer Geza Tarjanyi (r)

Matt Hancock feared 'being pushed down escalator' during confrontation with anti-vaxxer

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, receives a standing ovation at the ending of the play’s premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Centre in San Juan, Puerto R

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches initiative to improve diversity on Broadway

The moment police surround and capture the knife attacker

Moment armed French police surround and capture knifeman after rampage leaves British girl, 3, and children injured

British Airways plane in the sky alongside a picture of a packed airport lounge

Heathrow airport security strikes: Dates, terminals and how they will affect your summer holiday

Sylvie Bates (left) and Martha Swift, (right) both 16, were on foot when they were hit by a Vauxhall Vivaro on May 29

Pictured: 'Beautiful and loving' teenage friends, both 16, who died after being hit by a van on country lane

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank
A man runs in front of the sun rising over the lower Manhattan skyline on Thursday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires forecast to reach Norway

Martin Duffy died penniless and alone

Primal Scream's Martin Duffy died penniless and abandoned by bandmates, son claims

This weekend is supposed to be the hottest of the year so far

Thunderstorms to lash parts of England and Wales on ‘warmest weekend of the year’

Oleshky in Ukraine after flooding

Russia shells Ukrainian city inundated by dam collapse as Zelensky visits area

Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' before the death of two of three triplets

Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' as she came back from holiday and 'killed two triplets', prosecutors claim
Budweiser beer bottles

Budweiser renews Fifa deal to 2026 despite World Cup stadium beer ban in Qatar

The attacker was shot and detained by police

British girl, three, among children injured in France knife rampage as police shoot and arrest Syrian attacker
Roger Waters' controversial show went ahead at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday night

Holocaust survivor's daughter speaks out after being 'manhandled' from Roger Waters' O2 arena gig
Mr Sunak has denied breaking a promise to sign a US trade deal

Rishi Sunak blames pandemic and Ukraine war for not striking US trade deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that Chelsy Davy's car had a tracker on it

Prince Harry 'found tracking device on Chelsy Davy's car', hacking trial hears

The author has asked for help to get a copy of the book in every UK state secondary school library

Harry and Meghan donate £10,000 to get diversity book into every UK state secondary school

Prince Harry is giving evidence for a second day

'I launched hacking claim to stop abuse of Meghan,' Prince Harry tells High Court

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote
Carol Vorderman

'Little Rishi who can't stand up to people': Carol Vorderman reports lack of support for the PM in recent polling
'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit