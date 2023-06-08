Schoolgirl 'knocked out' in mass brawl near Essex secondary school as police investigate 'hate crime'

The schoolgirl appears to be knocked out in the brawl. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A girl has been knocked out during a mass fight at a secondary school in Essex, with police investigating reports of a hate crime.

Horrifying footage shared online shows the youngsters punching and wrestling each other - some even wearing school uniform.

The video shows a girl being hit repeatedly and getting back up to charge back into the brawl, before being struck again and collapsing onto the floor, apparently knocked out.

It is unclear what caused the brawl.

The fight took place on Fyfield Road in Ongar, in Essex on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the incident at 3.20pm and broke up the fight, which did not result in any serious injuries.

The girl took part in a mass brawl. Picture: Twitter

Essex police said they "received a number of calls to a disturbance which was taking place in Fyfield Road, Ongar.

"Officers quickly arrived and were met with a challenging situation which involved a number of young people.

"Officers worked quickly to de-escalate the incident to ensure the safety of everyone involved.As part of our response, five young people were identified as primarily being involved and are currently under investigation.

"At this stage, the incident is being treated as a hate crime.Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained by anyone involved."

"Anyone who does have footage of the incident is asked to share it with police by submitting a report on the website www.essex.police.uk/digital101 or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.'Alternatively you can call 101 and ask to speak to Loughton CID."