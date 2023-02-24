Protests erupt at schools over ban on using toilets during class and ‘red card’ period pass for girls

24 February 2023, 15:02 | Updated: 24 February 2023, 15:32

Protests erupted at a school in Leeds (L) and at a school in Lincolnshire (R) as well as a third school in Cornwall
Protests erupted at a school in Leeds (L) and at a school in Lincolnshire (R) as well as a third school in Cornwall. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Protests have erupted at several schools after pupils were banned from going to the toilet during classes.

Separate protests have begun at schools in Cornwall, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

At Penrice Academy in St Austell, Cornwall, pupils have upended tables and stormed out of classes, after being banned from going to the toilet during lessons.

Girls have also been told they must request ‘red card’ passes when they are on their period.

At the Farnley Academy in Leeds, pupils refused to attend lessons after toilet doors were locked in an effort to 'tackle truancy'. The policy has been criticised as ‘taking away the human rights’ of pupils at the school.

Footage of the pupils' protests was shared on social media
Footage of the pupils' protests was shared on social media. Picture: Tik Tok

Pupils who need the toilet have to get a written note from their teachers and then hand it to a member of staff posted outside the toilet.

Read more: Roald Dahl publisher unveils unedited 'classic collection' amid furious backlash over censored stories

Read more: Junior doctors announce 72-hour strike in March amid bitter pay dispute

At Haven High academy in Lincolnshire, pupils protested over so-called ‘prison rules’ banning them from using the toilet during lessons.

The school has also been accused of locking toilet doors and blocking corridors.

A parent told LincolnshireLive: “"For some strange reason the headteacher seems to be throwing prison rules into the school where corridors and toilet blocks are locked during school time.

"If they need the toilet or anything they have to go through this teacher and that teacher, it's just like a prison in there.”

Pupils said the new rules impinged on their human rights
Pupils said the new rules impinged on their human rights. Picture: Social Media

The parent of a pupil at Penrice Academy told CornwallLive: “'My daughter has just called me to say the protest has got out of hand and students are flipping tables. The children are now not allowed out for break.”

Penrice Academy declined to comment but sent a letter condemning the actions of pupils.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: 'Police are aware of a protest at the academy, but have not been called or asked to attend' 

Comments from Farnley Academy and Haven High Academy were not immediately available.

West Yorkshire Police and Lincolnshire Police have yet to issue a statement.

In another development today, female pupils at a Merseyside school have said they have been left "humiliated" over enforcement of a uniform policy that saw girls being made to enter a school separately from boys and have the length of their skirts measured by teachers.

Head teacher of Rainford High School in St Helens Ian Young said like many schools "we have a clear uniform policy".

"The implementation of the uniform policy was carried about by staff, both male and female," he said.

"Unfortunately, during the protests, a number of students breached the school's behaviour policy and this resulted in us implementing our discipline policy and taking the appropriate action in accordance with this.

"Daily school life requires a range of policies and implementing these policies enables our school to create a safe and productive environment, ensure the smooth running of the school and makes sure that a consistent approach is applied."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The man best-known as Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary has died at the age of 90.

Sir Bernard Ingham, Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary, dies aged 90 after 'short illness'

A virtually empty Red Square

US announces sweeping new Russian sanctions one year into war

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainians reflect on Russian invasion as world marks anniversary

Soldiers training in Kent

'We'll finish this war': Ukrainian soldier training in the UK speaks to LBC one year after Russian invasion

Climate Cyclone Freddy

Cyclone Freddy hits Mozambique with ‘dangerous’ rainfall

Train union TSSA agrees pay deal

Rail union TSSA cancels strike action after members accept 9% pay deal

Turkey Syria Suspect Killed

Istanbul bomb suspect ‘killed in operation in Syria’

Junior doctors will strike in March

Junior doctors announce 72-hour strike in March amid bitter pay dispute

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons

Roald Dahl publisher unveils unedited 'classic collection' amid furious backlash over censored stories

Staffordshire Police were called by a woman's neighbour after they saw her toddler 'naked in the window'

Neighbours call police on boy, 3, for being naked at window after a bath

Julia Wandelt (l) who claims to be Madeleine McCann (r)

'Devastated' family of woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann say they have proof of her real identity

Mikahail Abdalkin in the clip with noodles over his ears

Russian politician faces punishment after putting noodles over his ears during Putin speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky pledges push for victory on war anniversary

Estonia Independence Day

Putin ‘preparing for more war’ – Nato chief

Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US commits further two billion dollars in drones, ammunition and aid to Ukraine

Paris Hilton who has revealed she was raped aged 15

Paris Hilton reveals she was raped at 15 by an older man after he spiked her drink

Latest News

See more Latest News

Guantanamo Detainee Freed

Pakistani brothers freed from Guantanamo Bay after 20 years

King Charles hailed the courage of the people of Ukraine

‘We stand united’: King Charles hails ‘remarkable courage’ of the people of Ukraine one year on from Russia’s invasion
Russia Stalingrad Battle Anniversary

Medvedev: Russia should capture as much of Ukraine as possible

Russia Ukraine War Babies

Joy amid the sorrow: Babies’ first birthdays muted for Ukrainian parents

Greater Manchester's chief fire officer labelled the term 'fireman' a form of micro-aggression

Fireman is 'exclusionary and sexist' term that should be permanently erased, says chief fire officer
Hong Kong US

Beijing official in Hong Kong tells US envoy ‘don’t cross red lines’

Russia Ukraine War The Numbers

The heavy toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine one year on

Gloria died in the alligator attack in Florida as she tried to protect her dog

Terrifying moment woman, 85, is dragged to her death by an alligator as she tried to rescue her dog
The collision took place shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening

Driver arrested after man, 37, killed and two more injured in West London car crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi

China calls for ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter
Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show
Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions
James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

The row started after the Defence Secretary spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary accused of 'disdain' after war of words with Johnny Mercer on defence spending
Gina Davidson

Could Ash Regan split the vote in the race for SNP leader and end up victorious? Right now, it seems possible
Andrew Marr on LBC on Wednesday evening

Andrew Marr: 'How real is Russia's nuclear threat?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit