Roald Dahl publisher unveils unedited 'classic collection' amid furious backlash over censored stories

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Roald Dahl's publisher Puffin has announced an unedited collection of his stories "to keep the author's classic texts in print" after facing a barrage of criticism for editing his work to remove potentially offensive language.

The 'Classic Collection' will sit alongside newly-edited content, which Puffin said was "designed for children who may be navigating written content independently for the first time".

Roald Dahl's publishers had faced accusations of sanitising the language in his books, including removing every reference to the word 'fat', in a bid to make them more inclusive.

Publishers Puffin brought in sensitivity readers to adapt the beloved novels to make sure they "can continue to be enjoyed by all today".

That includes taking out many references to characters' appearance, including removing any reference to the word 'fat', meaning Augustus Gloop from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is now called 'enormous'.

Included among the many other edits are a witch posing as a cashier in a supermarket in The Witches now being "a top scientist", and an "attractive middle aged lady" in Esio Trot now being "a kind middle aged lady".

But Puffin says it has now "listened to the debate" over their decision to edit the author's books, which has prompted them to release a new collection.

Francesca Dow of Penguin Random House Children’s said: "We’ve listened to the debate over the past week which has reaffirmed the extraordinary power of Roald Dahl’s books and the very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation.

"As a children’s publisher, our role is to share the magic of stories with children with the greatest thought and care.

"Roald Dahl’s fantastic books are often the first stories young children will read independently, and taking care for the imaginations and fast-developing minds of young readers is both a privilege and a responsibility."

Queen Consort Camilla urged authors to "stay true" to their calling amid the Dahl censorship row. Picture: Getty

Queen Consort Camilla appeared to weigh in on the discussion over Dahl's books, urging authors to ‘remain true to your calling’ and resist curbs on freedom of expression.

At a reception for authors at Clarence House, joined by her husband the King, to celebrate the second anniversary of her book club The Queen’s Reading Room, she said authors must “remain true to your calling, unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination. Enough said.

"Let there be no speaking like mice about your achievements, but only roaring like a pride of lions," she added.

Her comments were greeted by cheers of “hear, hear.”