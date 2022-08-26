Breaking News

Second man arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

The 33-year-old man was taken into custody in Dovecot on suspicion of murder, and two counts of attempted murder.

Police said he was in custody, where he was being questioned by officers.

A 36-year-old was earlier arrested in Huyton, facing the same allegations.

Read more: Hundreds gather at Ofgem HQs to protest 'catastrophic' energy price hike

Read more: UK to be as hot as Portugal with Brits set to enjoy 'dry and settled' bank holiday weekend

Olivia was shot on Monday when a man chased someone else into her home.

Olivia's mother Cheryl was taken to hospital after being shot in the wrist, while 35-year-old Joseph Nee - believed to have been the gunman’s target, who ran into the home under fire - has spoken to police and will be sent back to jail.

Police did not name the 36-year-old they have arrested but said it came after an operation carried out by armed officers overnight.

Olivia was fatally shot during the incident. Picture: Family handout

Merseyside Police said on Friday morning: "We have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

"The man, who is from the Huyton area, was also arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

"The arrest came after an operation involving armed officers in the Merseyside area last night, Thursday 25th August.

"The man is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives."

On Friday night, after the second arrest, a police spokesperson said: "The investigation in to Olivia's tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.

"Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

"If you have any CCTV/dashcam/smart doorbell footage that could help our inquiries they can be downloaded on the dedicated public portal for Olivia's murder, which will go straight through to the investigation team.

"Footage can be submitted here Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)."