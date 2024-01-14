'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Royal aides held 'secret summits' in a bid to try and convince Charles to consider regency during the late Queen Elizabeth's final years.

Those within Buckingham Palace reportedly gave 'serious thought' to the idea of making Charles regent, which would have meant him standing in for the Queen when she was incapacitated, MailOnline reports.

"With the Queen Mother going on past her 100th birthday, of course we had to think that the Queen would reach the same age. A regency seemed almost inevitable. That would have been very difficult," a senior former aide said.

"You would still have needed a near-full Queen's household and a near-full Prince's household and it would have been very hard for the regent.

"I always hoped it wouldn't happen while I was there but I didn't see how we could get out of it, to be honest."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the 2017 Braemar Highland Gathering. Picture: Getty

There were fears among senior royal aides during the Queen's final years that the monarch might suffer a health episode while in public.

This meant that the number of royal engagements carried out by the Queen in public was reduced.

It also added weight to the idea that a regency should be considered.

It is also understood that the Government was 'gently lobbying' Charles' team to pursue this path for the Queen's final few years.

But it was the then Prince of Wales, Charles, who appeared most opposed to the idea, according to royal aides, as he did not want to "tempt fate" or "appear impatient".

Charles was not keen on the idea of becoming regent. Picture: Getty

"You could turn up with all the papers and he would say, 'Have you been through it all? Are you happy with this?' and that would be that," an aide said.

"He didn't want to dwell on the details…I think he felt that if you reach out for something, you are tempting fate."