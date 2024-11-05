Security guards to stop cyclists from using bright red ‘wildlife boardwalk’ at £3.3bn London housing development

The 170-metre red bridge over wetlands in Canada Water, south-east London, opened last week. Picture: Alamy & X/CWmasterplan

By Will Conroy

Security patrols have been deployed to prevent cyclists from riding on a newly-opened bridge at a £3.3bn London development.

The 170-metre red bridge over wetlands in Canada Water, south-east London, opened last week to commence a 12-year rejuvenation plan.

The security patrols along with new signs will instruct cyclists to dismount on the bridge after it was designated a no-cycling area.

A spokesman said: “Our approach to managing public space, which includes the boardwalk, will balance the safety of all those using the space with creating a welcoming environment for all.

“The boardwalk is to be a no-cycling area, which will be managed by a mixture of signage and security patrols by our in-house property management team.

“Our security patrols are already in place, and we’re reviewing shift patterns over the next few weeks and months to make sure the right amount of resources are in the right place at the right times.”

Hundreds gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening of the bridge as a parade featuring giant puppets led local residents along the red pathway.

Hundreds gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening of the bridge. Picture: X/CWmasterplan

British Land, the property developer behind the bridge, has described Canada Water as the first new town centre in 50 years, with up to 3,000 new homes, work space and a leisure centre with swimming pools and sports courts.

The new bridge connects Surrey Quays Shopping Centre, Canada Water Library and Deal Porters Way.

British Land has said the 53-acre project presents an opportunity for visitors to “get up close and personal with the wetland habitat”.

The wetland area was created in partnership with the London Wildlife Trust and ecologists from Southwark council, while the bridge was designed by the architect Asif Khan, who won an international competition to design the new Museum of London.