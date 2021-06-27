'Sensitive defence papers' found at bus stop

27 June 2021, 09:17 | Updated: 27 June 2021, 09:18

The documents contained information about HMS defender, it is understood
The documents contained information about HMS defender, it is understood. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Top secret military documents containing details about HMS Defender and other UK defence operations have been found by a member of the public at a bus stop.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the employee concerned with the loss of documents reported it last week, and the department has launched an investigation.

A member of the public said they found 50 pages of classified information in a soggy heap behind a bus stop in Kent early on Tuesday morning.

The papers included one set of documents which discussed the potential Russian reaction to HMS Defender's travel through Ukrainian waters off the Crimea coast on Wednesday.

The MoD said that HMS Defender "conducted innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law" and that "all potential factors" are considered when making "operational decisions".

A spokesperson said: "As the public would expect, the Ministry of Defence plans carefully.

"As a matter of routine, that includes analysing all the potential factors affecting operational decisions.

"HMS Defender conducted innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law."

They added: "The Ministry of Defence was informed last week of an incident in which sensitive defence papers were recovered by a member of the public.

"The department takes the security of information extremely seriously and an investigation has been launched.

"The employee concerned reported the loss at the time. It would be inappropriate to comment further."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hong Kong fire

16 boats engulfed by fire in Hong Kong typhoon shelter

France Elections

Regional elections pose crucial test for French far-right

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he leaves the stage

Trump airs old election grievances in return to rally stage

Donald Trump addressing supporters before the Capitol insurrection on January 6

Trump airs old election grievances at campaign-style rally

Search and rescue workers look for survivors at the site of the collapsed apartment block in Miami

Fire slows rescue effort at collapsed Florida building

France Europe Pride

Thousands at Pride parade in Paris as police arrest marchers in Istanbul

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation
Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland
Edwina Currie: Hancock is a 'superb' Health Secretary and shouldn't resign

Edwina Currie: Hancock is a 'superb' Health Secretary and shouldn't resign
Lord Lloyd-Webber exclusively speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Lord Lloyd Webber: Chinese companies could buy West End theatres to 'control content'
The 1975's Matty Healy calls James O'Brien to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

The 1975's Matty Healy calls LBC to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London