Serving Met Police officer charged with two counts of rape

A serving Met police officer has been charged with rape. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A serving Met Police officer has been charged with rape.

Pc Rupert Edwards is alleged to have carried out offences in Lambeth, south London, on August 26 and in Surrey on September 5, while he was off-duty.

The charges relate to two women aged in their 20s and 30s.

The officer, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was arrested on suspicion of rape of September 5, and was bailed and suspended from duty.

On Thursday, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape, before he was charged the following day.

He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Commander Jon Savell, in charge of the Met's professionalism command, said: "This news is deeply worrying and I recognise the concern it will cause the public and other police officers.

"We took immediate action to suspend Pc Edwards from duty when he was first arrested in September.

"Legal proceedings are now active and it is important that I do not comment while that process takes place."

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed.