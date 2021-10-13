Breaking News

Man kills several people in bow and arrow rampage in town in Norway

Police officers cordon off the scene in Kongsberg. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

A man armed with a bow and arrow has killed several people in the town of Kongsberg in Norway.

Several other people were injured, officials said.

A man has been arrested and is believed to have been the only person involved in the attacks, which were announced by local police at 5.30pm UK time.

Police officer Oyvind Aas said at a press conference tonight: "We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured, and also unfortunately several killed in this episode.

"The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved."

Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30pm local time and arrested the suspect about 20 minutes later.

As a precaution, the Norwegian police - who are normally unarmed - are being instructed to carry firearms.

"This is an extra precaution," the police directorate said in a statement.

"The police have no indication so far that there is a change in the national threat level."

Reuters reported the attacks happened over a "large area" of the town of about 28,000 people.

The Norwegian government said justice minister Monica Mæland "has been informed of the situation at Kongsberg and is following it closely".

The community is 41 miles southwest of Oslo.

According to police, the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows.

The man has not been questioned yet, and his motive was unknown, Mr Aas said.

More follows...