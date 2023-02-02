Shell posts record profits of £32.2bn after oil prices surge in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

2 February 2023, 07:24 | Updated: 2 February 2023, 08:21

Shell posted record profits
Shell posted record profits. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Energy giant Shell has posted record profits thanks to soaring oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In an announcement likely to provoke anger from Brits struggling to pay eye-watering bills, the business announced profits doubled to £32.2bn.

That is one of the largest profits ever posted by a British company, ranking behind huge takes like Vodafone's £60bn when it sold Verizon Wireless in 2014 and British American Tobacco's posting of £38bn in 2017.

It has led again to renewed calls for a windfall tax on energy firms that have done well out of surging prices driven by the war.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said: "Our results in Q4 and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell's differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world.

"We believe that Shell is well positioned to be the trusted partner through the energy transition.

"As we continue to put our Powering Progress strategy into action, we will build on our core strengths, further simplify the organisation and focus on performance.

Read more: Fury as British Gas debt collectors force their way into vulnerable people's homes to install prepayment meters

Shell has posted record profits after surging oil prices
Shell has posted record profits after surging oil prices. Picture: Alamy

"We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns, as demonstrated by the 15% dividend increase and the four-billion-dollar share buyback programme announced today."

Labour's shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: "As the British people face an energy price hike of 40% in April, the Government is letting the fossil fuel companies making bumper profits off the hook with their refusal to implement a proper windfall tax.

"Labour would stop the energy price cap going up in April, because it is only right that the companies making unexpected windfall profits from the proceeds of war pay their fair share.

"But when it comes to oil and gas interests, Rishi Sunak is too weak to stand up for the British people."

The Government introduced the Energy Profits Levy last year as a way of funding its support to lower energy bills.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: "No company should be making these kind of outrageous profits out of Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

"Rishi Sunak was warned as chancellor and now as Prime Minister that we need a proper windfall tax on companies like Shell and he has failed to take action.

Read more: Households will see largest increase to water bills in almost 20 years from April when they soar to £448 a year

"Families across the country are struggling to heat their homes and feed their families and this Government turns round and says 'there is nothing we can do'.

"They must tax the oil and gas companies properly and at the very least ensure that energy bills don't rise yet again in April."

Oil and gas prices were already rising after Covid lockdowns eased but they were worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude oil rose about $120 a barrel in March last year, just days after Putin launched his failed attempt to take over the country, but oil prices are now lower than before the invasion.

Gas remains expensive, which prompted the Government to introduce support to help keep energy bills down.

Greenpeace appeared outside its headquarters in London after the profits were announced, with a mock up oil price board showing the company's earnings.

Senior UK campaigner Elena Polisano said: "While Shell counts their record-breaking billions, people across the globe count the damage from the record-breaking droughts, heatwaves and floods this oil giant is fueling.

"This is the stark reality of climate injustice, and we must end it.

"World leaders have just set up a new fund to pay for the loss and damage caused by the climate crisis. Now they should force historical mega polluters like Shell to pay into it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The search for Nicola is entering its seventh day today

'When is mummy coming home?': Father of missing mum Nicola Bulley shares daughters’ heartbreaking question

Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant

Man, 32, charged with murder of 'inspirational' woman who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death

Exclusive
Vaping-related hospital admissions have quadrupled

Hospital admissions for vaping kids quadruple in a year, as calls grow for more regulation

British Gas has been allowing agents to break into vulnerable people's homes to install meters

Fury as British Gas debt collectors force their way into vulnerable people's homes to install prepayment meters

It will be the largest increase in bills in 20 years

Households will see largest increase to water bills in almost 20 years from April when they soar to £448 a year

Dominic Raab faces allegations of bullying by civil servants

Under fire Raab denies swearing and shouting at civil servant as PM accused of ignoring bullying allegations

The RAF has been accused of discriminating against white men to meet diversity targets

RAF diversity drive 'discriminated against 160 white men' as chief admits mistakes were made

Popular game Sims 4 was updated in January

Furious backlash after Sims 4 adds option for child characters to have 'top surgery' scars and chest binders

Tyre Nichols funeral has taken place today

'He was robbed of his life but not his light': Mourners gather to remember Tyre Nichols at Memphis funeral

The killing took place in Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire

'Appalling brutality': Failed asylum seeker who killed woman, 87, in Yorkshire village detained indefinitely in hospital

Alice Stones was killed in a dog attack yesterday evening

Vigil held for 'happy little girl', 4, mauled to death by pet dog as family 'still coming to terms with' tragedy

Exclusive
It follows the damning case of Jordan McSweeney, who murdered Zara Aleena after being classed as "medium" risk

Labour calls for investigation into claims probation staff are 'pressured' into lowering risk rating of offenders

The comet will pass over the Earth tonight

Green comet 2023: How to spot comet last seen by Neanderthals and the Stone Age as it passes close over Earth tonight

Mohamed El-Abboud murdered Louise Kam

Romanian delivery driver who killed OAP to steal fortune then dumped body in bin dances with girlfriend at victim's home

Wales has banned the song Delilah

Wales bans rugby choirs from singing fan favourite 'Delilah' over domestic violence concerns

The U.S. Justice Department is conducting a planned search of Joe Biden's beach house with the president's cooperation

FBI search Joe Biden's Delaware beach house as part of classified document investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour MP Kim Johnson has apologised for her comments

Fury as Labour MP brands Israeli government 'fascist' during PMQs

Police are still searching for Ms Bulley

'Has somebody got her?': Distraught parents of missing mum Nicola Bulley vow to never stop looking
Former Arsenal player Anthony Stokes

Former Arsenal player Anthony Stokes arrested after second high-speed police chase

Jake Berry criticised strikes outside the Treasury

Ex-minister Jake Berry mocks civil servants picketing outside government departments despite continuing WFH
Shocking footage showed the moment check-in staff found the baby inside the pushchair

'We’ve never seen anything like this': Couple abandoned baby at airport check-in as they rushed to make flight
Royal Mail post man walking

Are Royal Mail on strike today? And when are the next dates?

Alexander Nevzorov

Russian journalist sentenced for speaking out on Ukraine

Dodo back to life? Scientists are working on bringing the bird back from extinction

Dodo back to life? Scientists are working on bringing the bird back from extinction

Therese Coffey wants to clamp down on wood burning stoves

Wood burning stoves could land owners with £300 fine and criminal record after sales surged amid soaring gas prices
London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? London bus strike dates for February 2023

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days
Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Tory right is 'as riled and suspicious as ever' as Sunak marks 100 days as PM

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

The TUC chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

From clashing with a caller who missed a funeral to possibility of a police strike, Henry Riley analyses TUC boss on LBC
'Massive debate' in caller’s household after wife didn’t tell him she was striking until last Friday

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after teacher didn’t tell her husband she was striking until last Friday
Tom Swarbrick 31/01/23

LBC's 'poshest' listener responds to net-zero report urging all homes must be EPC Band C

James O'Brien 31/01/23

LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace
‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit