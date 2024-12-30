Hotelier faces demolition of Indian Gastro Pub near Shakespeare's wife’s birthplace after legal threat

A hotelier who opened an Indian gastro pub near the birthplace of William Shakespeare’s wife could be forced to demolish it. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A hotelier who opened an Indian gastro pub near the birthplace of William Shakespeare’s wife - without planning permission - could be forced to demolish it.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has threatened legal action, The Times reports.

Rakesh Singh, 56, launched Cask n Tandoor within the grounds of his four-star Burnside Hotel in Shottery, Warwickshire, just under 200 metres from Anne Hathaway’s cottage.

The functional, single-storey pub was constructed without permission in March, and charity - which oversees the preservation of Shakespeare's wife’s childhood home - has argued the pub harms the local conservation area.

Residents in the affluent village, where homes average roughly £500,000, have also claimed that the development has destroyed local wildlife in the Shottery brook.

Last week, Stratford district council denied Singh’s retrospective application for planning permission, stating the gastro pub did not “enhance the character” of the area.

Stratford district council denied Singh’s retrospective application for planning permission. Picture: Google

Initially, Singh had received approval to replace a timber shed with two extra ensuite bedrooms and a plant room for his hotel.

However, trouble arose when he expanded the project, doubling its size to 114 square metres and adding a gastro pub along with a large outdoor terrace for drinkers.

In its refusal letter, the planning committee cited several reasons for the decision, including concerns about the impact on biodiversity, increased noise and lighting, flooding risks, and harm to river wildlife.

They also noted a “failure to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and the setting of a Grade II-listed cottage nearby” (though not Anne Hathaway’s cottage).

During the application process, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust took legal action against Singh, claiming the gastro pub “intrudes” onto their land.

The gastro pub added a large outdoor terrace for drinkers. Picture: Facebook

The trust, established in 1847 to preserve five Shakespeare-linked properties in Stratford-upon-Avon, stated that the building had a “detrimental impact on the rural community and ... the character of the area.”

The charity, which is the oldest conservation society in Britain, is dedicated to promoting the study and appreciation of Shakespeare’s works.

Locals in Shottery have urged the council to order the demolition of the building.

Aerial view of Anne Hathaway's Cottage in Shottery, Warwickshire. Picture: Alamy

'Brazen disregard'

One objector said, “Mr. Singh has shown a complete lack of respect and a brazen disregard for planning laws, as well as a casual disrespect for wildlife. It’s been incredibly upsetting to witness the destruction of nature with debris from the construction appearing in the brook.

"Quite simply, the building should be torn down.”

Another resident commented, “During the summer, we could hear the football blaring out from the pub across the woodland.

Mr. Singh continues to ignore the fact that it’s a conservation area.”

A third added, “This is simply not the right place for a loud sports bar and Indian restaurant.

Thousands of tourists visit Anne Hathaway’s cottage every year and shouldn’t have to deal with this kind of establishment.”

“I just hope the council takes strong action against him, otherwise other landowners may feel encouraged to disregard planning rules too.”

A spokesperson for the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said: “The works have overdeveloped the site in violation of local planning policies, the existing restrictive covenant, and do not respect the amenity of surrounding properties, including Anne Hathaway’s Cottage.”

Stratford district council refused to comment, saying the application was still being treated as “live”, as reported in The Times.